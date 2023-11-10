The Rookie: Feds canceled after one season – fans devastated

ABC has canceled The Rookie: Feds after one season. Following the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network has confirmed that a number of spin-off shows will not be renewed for 2024, including The Good Doctor.

© Robert Ector The Rookie: Feds has come to an end after 22 episodes

Leading lady Niecy Nash-Betts is yet to react to the news, however, fellow cast member Kevin Zegers has publicly responded to the show's cancelation. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Brendon Acres actor shared a throwback photo from the set, captioned: "Short and sweet. Loved this crew. @therookiefeds."

The cancelation of The Rookie: Feds comes after a six month wait. Following the season one finale, the show was initially put on hold in May, however, the writers' and actors' strikes meant that ABC had to postpone their decision to either renew or cancel the show.

Back in June, Simone Clark actress Niecy Nash-Betts revealed her hopes for a series renewal in an interview with Variety. "I love my job so much, I love the people that I work with, and I love the fact that I get to work with my better half over there," she said.

During season one of The Rookie: Feds, Niecy's wife and musician, Jessica Betts, was cast as Simone's love interest on the show.

"What I love about that particular character [Simone] is that I have not seen her on mainstream television," explained Niecy. "I'm happy for little Black and brown girls to see something that they can aspire to be. Less than 1% of Black women make up the FBI. She's a Black woman over 40 in the FBI. She's not married. She's an equal-opportunity dater, if you know what I mean. Like, who is this unicorn?"

While the show's cancelation comes as a blow to the cast and crew, The Rookie: Feds has received an outpouring of support from fans, who were left devastated by the news.

© Getty Images Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one wrote: "@TheRookieFeds I and my wife are disappointed that The Rookie Feds was canceled. We loved that show and thought that it would continue for a few more seasons, at least. Well if ABC is not going to renew it, perhaps it can be shopped to a different network or streaming service."

MORE: Lawmen: Bass Reeves fans have same reaction to new Western drama from Yellowstone creator

READ: NCIS: Sydney releases first look at spin-off – and fans are saying the same thing

WATCH: Have you caught up with The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds crossover?

A second tweeted: "I loved how The Rookie Feds expanded on The Rookie universe and I wanted more seasons! @ABCNetwork #SaveTheRookieFeds." Meanwhile, a third penned: "The Rookie Feds…cancelled!! Big mistake…Huge!!"

© ABC Sister show The Rookie will return with a sixth season

While The Rookie: Feds has come to an end, ABC sister show The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion, will return with a sixth season, which will likely receive a 2024 mid-season release date.