Trigger Point viewers left confused and asking same question after episode three of new series

The second season of ITV's gripping drama Trigger Point continued on Sunday night and while most viewers were glued to the screen, others were left a little confused by one aspect of the show.

For those unfamiliar with the series, it stars Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, an explosives officer for the Metropolitan Police, who is called into action after London is targeted by a deadly bombing campaign.

Following the third episode, viewers took to social media to ask why Lana kept removing her helmet when disconnecting explosive devices. One person asked: "What is the point of her wearing a helmet if she keeps taking it off when she is near a device?" while another penned: "Wish Lana wouldn't keep taking her helmet off when she's actually doing bomb disposal."

A third person wrote: "#triggerpoint Why does Lana always take her helmet off when she's trying to stop a bomb going off - she might as well not wear one at all," while another agreed, addng: "Why does she bother wearing a helmet to begin with? She always takes it off."

This isn't the first time fans have taken issue with Lana removing her helmet, with many asking the same question when the first season aired in 2022.

While it may come as a surprise to viewers, the removal of an officer's helmet when approaching an explosive device is standard procedure.

"We had a lot of support from people that are the real deal, real expos," Vicky previously explained. "There's some artistic licence in there to create the drama, but I was always speaking to them, they were on set every day. I found it fascinating.

"There were things that felt like absolute madness, like taking my helmet off as I approach the bomb, but then they explained to me that it could impair your vision, or it could knock the device if it slipped, all these logical things, so you need to take it off to actually work properly around the device."

For those who have yet to catch up with the drama, it follows the Expo officers in the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

In series two, Lana returns from secondment in Estonia, where she had been training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams.

The synopsis continues: "She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?"

Trigger Point is available to stream on ITVX.