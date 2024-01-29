Trigger Point viewers saying same thing as Vicky McClure returns in series 2 debut

ITV's crime thriller Trigger Point made its highly-anticipated return on Sunday night with the debut of series two. It's been almost two years since we last saw Vicky McClure's Lana Washington on our screens – and it's certainly been worth the wait!

Viewers praised the opening episode of series two, which sees Lana, an explosives officer for the Metropolitan Police, called to action after London is targeted by a deadly bombing campaign.

WATCH: Have you caught up with series 1?

Taking to social media, fans applauded the nail-biting first episode. "Wow, what a first episode back of #TriggerPoint," began one viewer. "Real edge of the seat stuff & full throttle the whole way through. The 1st series was fantastic & I feel this one will be even better. Intriguing as well to see who's behind everything. Great stuff."

A second person penned: "Fantastic, certainly keeps you on the edge of your seat. Look forward to the rest of the series. Vicky McClure is a fantastic actress."

© ITV Vicky McClure as Lana Washington and Eric Shango as Danny in Trigger Point

Many viewers were so compelled by the first episode that they spent the night binge-watching the entire six-episode series on ITVX.

Praising the show, which is executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, one person wrote: "Watched all season 2 of #TriggerPoint on @ITVX last night. Couldn't help myself after the first episode was finished. It's absolutely amazing. @Vicky_McClure is an outstanding actress and surrounded by an amazing cast. Fingers crossed for another season."

Another viewer called for a third season: "Trigger Point Series 2 was INCREDIBLE, I absolutely love this show. Fingers, toes and everything else crossed for a third series."

© ITV Viewers praised the opening episode

Fans were also impressed with the performances from the cast, particularly that of leading lady Vicky.

"Outstanding performance from @Vicky_McClure and the cast of #TriggerPoint," wrote one person, while another penned: "#VickyMcClure Take a bow. #TriggerPoint Absolutely British TV at its best. Super cast super storyline."

For those unfamiliar with the drama, it follows the Expo officers in the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

© Matt_Frost Fans applauded Vicky's performance

In series two, Lana is back from secondment in Estonia, where she's been training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but hasn't returned to active duty.

"She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?"

Speaking about reprising the role of Lana in the new season, Vicky said: "It was definitely a nice feeling putting the bombsuit and the boots back on and getting back into Lana's world.

© ITV A bomb attack strikes London in series 2

"We thought a lot about the trauma that Lana and the team had been through and how that feels and how we should play it. I think there's a lot to be said for doing nothing – when you work in those kinds of fields you can become quite desensitised to certain things and deal with them privately, so I didn't want to turn Lana into this quivering mess all of a sudden. She's still got a big job on her hands, but there's always going to be that adrenaline for her. There will always be failures too, you can't get everything right every time."