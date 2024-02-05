Kelly Ripa’s daughter displays all natural beauty as she supports famous dad in Italy

Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola, enjoyed some bonding time with her dad, Mark Consuelos, over the weekend.

The Live with Kelly and Mark host delighted in taking Lola, 22, to a Campobasso FC soccer game.

He shared photos from the sporting event on Instagram as he proudly hugged his daughter at the stadium in Italy.

Recommended video You may also like Kelly Ripa's family photos through the years

Lola was all smiles in the images in which she was dressed casually in low-slung pants and a sleeveless t-shirt. She appeared makeup-free and wore her long, dark locks loose.

Lola’s support was appreciated by Mark and Kelly who bought a minority stake in the Molise-based soccer club in 2022 to save the lower league club.

They joined Matt Rizzetta, who controls Campobasso 1919 through his Manhattan-based family office North Sixth Group.

“We fell in love with the Campobasso project and the story,” Mark said. “We literally built everything from scratch, working with Matt and the North Sixth team to assemble a roster, coaching staff, kits, basically building everything in the span of 72 hours so this city would be able to hold onto its beloved football club and dream big once again.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola joined her dad in Italy

“So many people can relate to this journey regardless of whether or not they’re sports fans, whether they have Italian roots, or even if they have ever been to Italy,” Mark added.

“We all have a part of us that can relate to Campobasso deep down inside and can connect with this story of redemption.”In a similar vein to what Ryan Reynolds has done for Wrexham FC, Matt is ambitious about the future of CampoBasso 1919.

Lola had the best day with her dad

He told Forbes: “We’re really trying to bring this club into the spotlight after having long lived in the shadows of more well-known cities like Rome and Naples.

“They (Kelly and Mark) started their career as underdogs just as we are starting our journey in football as underdogs.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with oldest children Lola and Michael

While Mark would have made the lengthy trip from New York to Italy, Lola wouldn’t have had as far to travel since she’s been studying in London.

The couple recently chatted about Lola’s love for the city and said she’s starting to pick up the local lingo. “She doesn't have a British accent at all, she says things like, 'The bin bag,” Mark remarked. “She won't say a trash bag, she says 'bin bag.' She says 'rubbish.' 'Take out the rubbish.' She'll say, 'I have to get that sorted.' She's getting things 'sorted' all the time.

"The next time she says something with a little bit of inflection on a certain thing, I'll point it out to you.”