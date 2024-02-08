The Daily Lowdown: Justin Timberlake makes big announcement amid recent criticism

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Justin Timberlake extending his run of his upcoming North American tour despite recent online backlash.

Not only that, but Taylor Swift announces her Eras Concert Film has found a streaming home, and streams for Tracy Chapman's Fast Car triple following her moving performance at the Grammys.

He's been the subject of many headlines this week, good and bad, but Justin Timberlake's recent tour announcement has clearly gone down well with fans as he's now extended the run of dates in North America. The Cry Me a River singer has added more dates for later this year in cities like Brookyln, Washington DC, Toronto and more. Meanwhile, the summer leg will kick off in Vancouver in April and run until July.

JT has faced a bit of backlash from fans recently when he took to the stage in NYC and said he was 'apologising to nobody' seemingly in reference to Britney's recent apology over comments she made in her book. The Baby One More Time hitmaker then rescinded her apology in a now-deleted post.

© Getty Images Musical guest Justin Timberlake performs "Sanctified" on Saturday, January 27, 2024

After an incredibly moving performance at the Grammys, Tracy Chapman has seen streams for her 1988 song Fast Car triple in the past few days. The track was covered recently by country singer Luke Combs, who joined Tracy on stage for a performance at last Sunday's ceremony, which was Tracy's first live TV gig in years. Now, thanks to their performance, Fast Car has sped to the top of the charts and according to Luminate, gained an extra 637,000 streams on the day after the Grammys was broadcast. Tracy and Luke's duet went down a treat with fans.

Dire Straits legend Mark Knopfler has recruited fellow guitar giants to feature on an upcoming charity single for Teenager Cancer Trust. The musician has banded together with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Brian May, Slash, Ronnie Wood and more to record a new version of Mark's 1983 hit Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero.

All proceeds raised from the track will go to Teenage Cancer Trust and some of the stars appearing on the track have even donated signed guitars to the cause. The charity single will be released on the 15th March.

© Instagram Taylor Swift on stage

Taylor Swift delighted her fans when she finally announced that her Eras concert tour film has a streaming home. The superstar singer revealed that Taylor's Version of the film will land on Disney Plus next month and will also feature the live version of Cardigan and four additional acoustic songs that were left out of the theatre release. The Eras Concert Film lands on Disney on 15th March.

And Prince William attended a glittering charity gala on Wednesday evening when he gave a mention to Princess Kate and King Charles' health following the recent scares.

The Prince of Wales addressed London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala in a speech during which he thanked people for their kind messages and support for his wife Catherine and his father in recent days, adding that it means a great deal to them all. William also gave a funny shoutout to Hollywood A-lister and fellow pilot Tom Cruise, who was also in attendance, jokingly asking him not to pinch the two new helicopters for the next Mission: Impossible film.