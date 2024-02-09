The Daily Lowdown: Shania Twain lands a major headline gig

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Shania Twain announcing a major headline gig and Usher dropping his new album ahead of his highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Not only that, but Lady Gaga teases new music, NYFW kicks off and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in Las Vegas after visiting his father King Charles.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain is heading to London this summer to headline the BST Hyde Park show. The singer-songwriter will make her debut at the huge gig on Sunday 7th July and will even be joined by special guest The Corrs, along with other big names set to be announced. Shania said she has seen so many of her heroes headlining Hyde Park and that it was a real privilege to headline her own show. Also on the 2024 bill for BST Hyde Park are Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams. Tickets go on sale next week.

© Getty Images Shania Twain performs during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Lady Gaga has dropped a big hint that she's set to make a comeback. The Poker Face hitmaker, who hasn't released an album since 2020's Chromatica, shared some images of her in the studio writing tick-tock to fans, hinting that it's only a matter of time before she shares new music. Meanwhile, Gaga has been keeping busy filming the Joker sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix, in which she portrays Harley Quinn. The film is out later this year.

New York Fashion Week has officially kicked off and we're so excited to see in the incredible shows that are in store across the coming days. Many A-listers have already stepped out in their finery such as Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, and rapper GloRilla. NYFW will run across next week where there will be plenty of star-studded shows taking place across the Big Apple.

Usher's new album is finally here. After months of teasing, the R&B superstar has officially dropped Coming Home, which features huge songs such as Good Good, Ruin and his collab with Jungkook Standing Next To You. Usher's release comes just two days before his massive performance this Sunday at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas where he is set to headline to Half Time Show. The Burn singer has promised a spectacle of rnb classics, and surprise guest performers and he's even been given an extended run of a 15-minute set, two minutes longer than what the stars are normally given to perform. Coming Home is out now and the Super Bowl will air on Sunday.

© Getty Images August 2, Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio's Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California.

And speaking of the Superbowl in Las Vegas, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honours on Thursday night to present an award just days before the big game on Sunday. The Duke of Sussex presented Cam Heyward, who plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Harry even made a quip that the US had stolen rugby from the Brits and made it their own, before adding that, joking aside, he had huge respect for how the players carry themselves on and off the pitch. Prince Harry's surprise appearance comes just a few days after his flying visit to the UK to visit his father King Charles, who recently shared his cancer diagnosis.