Post Malone will feature on Taylor Swift's new album for a collaboration we didn't see coming

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're discussing Post Malone appearing on Taylor Swift's upcoming new album called The Tortured Poets Department in a collaboration we did not see coming.

Not only that, but Beyonce's father and former manager gives his take on why she has been "snubbed" from Album of the Year at the Grammys, and Killer Mike gives a statement after his arrest.

Listen to the episode in full below…

It's a collaboration you may not have expected, but Post Malone will be appearing on Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. The rapper and singer, whose real name is Austin Post, will feature on the opening track of the record which is called Fortnight. Another collaborator on the album is Florence and the Machine, who will appear on the track Florida. Taylor's official tracklist was shared a day after she announced the album at the Grammys during her winning speech for Album of the Year. The new album will be released on the 19th of April.

© Getty Images Taylor at the Grammys

Beyonce's father and former manager, Matthew Knowles, has placed the blame on her record label for why the singer has never been awarded Album of the Year at the Grammys. Matthew appeared on TMZ Live and explained that Colombia Records previously prioritised other artists, such as Adele or Harry Styles, to promote over her when it came to the prestigious award.

Matthew added that people don't know the process of how it works when it comes to labels. The comments from the former manager of Destiny's Child come soon after Beyonce's husband Jay Z took to the stage at the Grammys to call out the recording academy, stating they didn't work by their own metrics given Beyonce is the most-awarded in history, yet never won in the album category.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Usher's new track is here and we're obsessed - take a listen

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Adele delights fans with world tour hint - but there's a catch

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Killer Miker has issued a statement following his arrest at the awards on Sunday. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, has said he will be cleared of all wrongdoing after being booked on a misdemeanour battery charge. Mike explained that he and his team encountered an over-zealous security guard after some confusion about which door his team should be using. The star, who picked up three wins on Grammy night including Best Rap Album, added that he was greatly appreciative of the support he received from fans and colleagues.

Cara Delevingne has landed a role in the West End production of Cabaret. The supermodel and actress is set to play the iconic part of Sally Bowles opposite Olivier Award-winning stage actor Luke Treadaway who plays the Emcee. Care said in a statement that she had no words to explain her excitement, adding she couldn't wait to make her stage debut in the glittering cast. Cara's role on the West End will begin on 11 March.

© WWD Cara Delevingne

And we're sending our best wishes to King Charles III who announced in a statement from Buckingham Palace that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The monarch went into hospital to receive treatment for a benign, enlarged prostate, it was during subsequent tests that a separate concern was raised by doctors who confirmed it was a form of cancer. It is not known the type of cancer Charles is suffering from the statement added he will be receiving more treatment and that he is looking forward to returning to full public duties as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, royals have gathered around the monarch to support him, including Prince Harry, who was pictured at LAX airport on Tuesday morning to board a flight to London. It is understood that Charles personally notified both his sons before releasing the Buckingham Palace statement.