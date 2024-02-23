Meryl Streep’s rumored romance with Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short

Fans of Only Murders in the Building have been very excited about reports that Meryl Streep is dating her co-star Martin Short - especially since the pair have been photographed looking very close on several occasions, including the 2024 Golden Globes and, more recently, enjoying dinner together in California.

While Martin has previously spoken up about the rumours, stating that the pair are “close friends”, fans are hoping to see the relationship blossom into something more. The pair looked cozy while leaving the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California - where they were photographed smiling in one another’s company.

WATCH: Meryl Streep stars in Only Murders in the Building season 3

Speaking on the podcast Club Random with Bill Maher, Martin addressed the speculation, saying: “We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends.”

Their co-star Jackie Hoffman added to Page Six: “I’ve seen platonic chemistry, but I didn’t think for one second. I think they’re both such good actors that everyone believed it because they wanted to believe it. He’s always ‘on,’ and I can’t picture her tolerating it!”

© Michael Kovac Meryl Streep and Martin Short talk together at a table at the AFI Awards

Martin and Meryl play lovers on the hit Disney+/Hulu show, with Meryl joining the cast in season three as Loretta Durkin, the star find of Oliver’s new play. The Sophie’s Choice actress recently confirmed that she would be reprising the role in season four, as revealed by 20th Television president Karen Burke, who told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast: “Meryl is returning for next season because she had a tremendous time.”

© Getty Images Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and Martin Short at The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

In the new season, Martin, Steve Martin’s character Charles Haden-Savage and Selena Gomez’s Mabel will travel to LA, marking a change of scenery to their home of The Arconia.

Meryl’s split from her husband

In October 2023, Meryl’s representative confirmed that she and her husband had split - six years earlier! Confirming the news about the low-key movie star, the rep told Page Six: “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

© Getty Images Meryl Streep and Don Gummer attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Don and Meryl tied the knot in 1978 and were married 45 years before their separation. The couple share four children, Henry Wolfe, Mary, Grace and Louisa.

Martin’s marriage to Nancy Dolman

Martin married Nancy Dolman in 1980, and the couple shared three adopted children, Katherine, Oliver and Henry. She very sadly passed away from cancer in 2010, aged 58. Speaking about her to AARP magazine back in 2019, he said: “Our marriage was a triumph. So it's tough. She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It's 'Hey Nan,' you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids."