The Apprentice contestants clash in episode five as design plans go wrong - see exclusive clip

The Apprentice season 18 is ramping things up in episode five, where the two teams have been tasked with launching a new Formula E team before pitching for sponsorship. In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode, Rachel takes control of the design team, while Steve and Tre attempt to put their mark on the car.

The synopsis continues: “Multi-million-pound negotiations are jeopardised when disastrous car designs are unveiled and questionable branding is revealed. In the boardroom, the chequered flag comes down on another candidate.”

WATCH: Rachel takes control as team clashes in episode 5

In the clip Rachel, who has been part of the winning team consistently since the beginning of the show, takes control of the design process, pointing out that if they add too much design to the car, the sponsorship logos will be harder to spot - and that they are the most important part of the challenge.

Steve says: “I was thinking that the hexagonal would be on the front bit of the car,” with Rachel replying: “It needs to be clean, it’s not going to be clean if there are hexagonals there.”

Tre tried to help with the design

Steve and Tre then attempt to place hexagonals on different parts of the car, with Rachel eventually putting her foot down and telling them it wouldn’t work. In a VT to the camera, she explained: “I think the boys are getting a little bit carried away with the colours and the design… the whole point of this task is we secure as many sponsorship deals as possible.” Will Rachel be right, or will the car’s design look boring? We can’t wait to find out.

The Apprentice airs Thursdays at 9pm BBC One and iPlayer.