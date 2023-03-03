The Apprentice fans in hysterics over show’s 'cataclysmic failure' in latest episode Warning, spoilers ahead for Thursday night’s episode of The Apprentice

The Apprentice viewers took to Twitter in droves on Friday night to discuss the latest episode of the hit show, with many describing the product created in the episode as the worst that the show has ever seen.

Taking to the social media platform, fans discussed the Venom invention, the aftermath of which saw a brutal 'double firing' from Lord Alan Sugar as both Bradley and Avi were asked to leave the competition. But what went so wrong? See the shocking moment of the firing here…

In the episode, the two teams were tasked with creating a male beauty product. With Bradley at the project manager, his team came up with a skincare brand named Venom, which irritated and stained skin green, leading to some hilarious reactions online.

Avi was fired from the show

One person wrote: "That Venom product on The Apprentice might be the best [expletive] up I've ever seen on that show. #TheApprentice," while another added: "Obsessed with them having to warn everyone that comes within 5 feet of Avi and Rochelle's 'Tattoo In A Bottle' - what a glorious, cataclysmic failure." A third person joked: "The way they've created an instrument of chemical warfare has well and truly taken me out."

"This is possibly the best episode of the Apprentice to date. Absolute trash. Sack the whole lot of them," another person quipped.

Fans also expressed their disappointment that Avi was fired shortly before the interviews episode, with one writing: "As a nation we have been robbed of seeing Avi in the interview episode and it does not sit well with me #TheApprentice," while another joked: "When Avi is fired but you remember that means Linda can't interview him and rip him to shreds." What did you make of the episode?

