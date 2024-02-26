Exclusive: NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon talks potential of future crossover with NCIS and NCIS: Sydney

NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon has shared his thoughts on a crossover episode with the flagship show and the new Australia spin-off, NCIS: Sydney.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Jason addressed whether a crossover event could happen sometime soon.

WATCH: Have you been watching NCIS: Sydney?

"I don't even know," said Jason, who plays Ernie Malik in the show. "That would be amazing and of course, I'm sure they would bring someone here and be like, 'Vanessa [Lachey] you go to Sydney'.

"Would they do that? I have no idea," he continued, adding: "I don't think that would happen this season, of course, but people want to come to Hawai'i."

© CBS Photo Archive Jason Antoon stars as Ernie Malik in NCIS: Hawai'i

This was certainly true for LL Cool J, who joined the Hawai'i spin-off as a recurring guest star for season three after traveling to Oahu for the three-hour crossover event, which aired in January last year.

© Photo: Getty Images Jason is keen for another crossover event

Before making his debut in the latest series, LL had spent 14 years playing Special Agent Sam Hannah in NCIS: Los Angeles, which came to an end in May last year after being canceled by CBS.

"LL loves being here," said Jason. "When he guest-starred in the crossovers when Chris O'Donnell and Wilmer Valderrama came, LL really loved the vibe.

The actor continued: "He talks about loving what he saw with the cast and the island and he really loved being part of that. I think that's why it came to be that he's on our show now."

© Karen Neal/CBS LL Cool J joined NCIS: Hawai'i for season three

Speaking about how LL has changed the dynamic on set, Jason said: "He's cool. He's a different vibe.

"It's like throwing a wrench into something in a way that's only good for our show and as a group of people outside of being actors," he continued, adding that the rapper regularly has his co-stars on their feet between takes by "blasting music" on set.

While CBS has yet to reveal whether LL will land a permanent spot on the show next season, Jason and his wife and co-star Seana Kofoed, who plays Commander Carla Chase, are eager for the actor to stay. "If he's happy to be here, we're all thrilled to have him because he's a really fun energy and a talented guy," said Seana.

© Karen Neal/CBS LL stars alongside leading lady Vanessa Lachey

A future crossover episode may depend on whether NCIS: Sydney returns with a second season.

Although there's been no news from CBS on the show's future, actor Todd Lasance, who stars as JD Dempsey in the spin-off, is hopeful for more episodes.

Whilst chatting with TVLine, Todd was asked if he had anything on his wish list for series two.

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ Todd Lasance stars alongside Olivia Swann in NCIS: Sydney

"Obviously, I want [the finale's big reveal] to come to fruition and we work all that stuff out, but I also want to get into action sequences again," he said. "I want to get into some shootouts, car chases, some big-scale action things, because that’s what NCIS is known for."

The actor went on to say that he's keen to explore the "family dynamic side of things", with the "emotional element of the relationship with the son and my ex-wife and the breakdown of that relationship".

"The sky's the limit for us," he added.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i air on CBS on Mondays at 9pm and 10pm.

NCIS: Sydney is available to stream on the CBS website/app and on Paramount +. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK