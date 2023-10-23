Everything we know about Law & Order Toronto spin-off – plot, release date, cameos and more

Law & Order fans were delighted to hear that a spin-off version based in Toronto is on the way. The much-adored long-running crime drama has become iconic over the years and created many spin-offs in the form of, Special Victims Unit, Criminal Intent, Organized Crime and more.

But now, the Dick Wolfe-created show is heading to Toronto for the first time.

So when will the show be out? And what will it focus on? Find out all we know below…

WATCH: Brent Antonello bids goodbye to Law and Order: Organized Crime

What will Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent be about?

The finer plot details for Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent are, of course, being kept under wraps so the show won't be spoiled for fans. But, a press release for the show did give a general synopsis which said that the show will, like the majority of Law & Order episodes, "follow an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption." However, the stories will focus entirely on cases that happen in and around Toronto for the first time.

It's also been reported that real-life, high-profile cases will make their way into the storylines of the show. So fans of true crime are going to want to tune in!

When is Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent coming out?

A specific date for Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent has not yet been confirmed. However, there's good news because Citytv, the network hosting the new show, has said "Spring 2024" for the first season, consisting of ten episodes, so fans can expect the episodes around March or April. Mark your calendars!

The network also promised that the spin-off would "showcase original Canadian stories written and produced by, and starring Canadians". This means that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in the United States won't affect the filming schedule.

MORE: Law & Order's long-awaited comeback spin-off finally has a cast – take a look

MORE: Law and Order's Kelli Giddish shares heartwarming baby photo with fans, Ali Wentworth reacts

© Villard/Niviere/Sipa/Shutterstock Aden Young is in the new spin-off series

Who will star in Law & Order Toronto?

Although the original cast of Law & Order developed a huge fan base and became iconic, the Toronto spin-off of Law & Order will welcome fans to a host of brand new faces to the show.

Viewers can look forward to meeting:

Aden Young as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff

Kathleen Munroe as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman

Karen Robinson as Inspector Vivienne Holness

KC Collins as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester

Nicola Correia-Damude as Dr Lucy Da Silva

Araya Mengesha as Mark Yohannes

Will there be any Law & Order cameos?

Fans might be hoping for some other familiar faces from the Law & Order franchise to make some cameos in the Toronto spin-off. However, there's been indication from the showrunner or bosses on the show that this is in the cards.

What's more, the original cast is mostly made up of American-based actors, meaning the ongoing strike would prevent them from filming anyway. Who knows what the future holds…

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay is adored for her role on Law & Order: SVU

What are the fans making of Law & Order Toronto?

After the cast for the spin-off was announced, fans were quick to share their early reactions to the series. One person wrote on Instagram: "Oh yeah! I'm jealous that we'll have to wait for this to premiere in the US for a while! But, I'm happy for our Northern friends to get to enjoy!!! An awesome cast!"

Another said: "Finally Law & Order Toronto!!! Wow can't wait." A third added: "Just need to get through another Canadian winter then with spring comes," while a fourth commented: "I'm so excited for this!"