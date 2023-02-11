All the best moments from the Brit Awards 2023 as they happen Find out the winners, performers and the best bits from the ITV show

The Brit Awards 2023 are here and the biggest names in music are gathering at London's O2 Arena to find out which acts have bagged themselves a prestigious Brits trophy.

Comedian and TV presenter Mo Gilligan is back for his second time as the host of the show. As the evening's MC, Mo is set to welcome artists to the stage for some major performances, as well as provide witty commentary throughout the evening as the awards are handed out.

But it's not just Mo who fans can look forward to seeing on their screens as there have been some huge acts confirmed to put on a show. Viewers will be able to see Lizzo, Harry Styles, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi perform, to name just a few.

We'll be bringing you all the action throughout the evening including the winners, highlights and more. Before the show begins at 8 pm, check out the video below to see some of the best-dressed stars who have already walked the red carpet...

WATCH: Stars begin arriving for the Brit Awards 2023

Read on as the highlights are updated LIVE…

Stars begin arriving on the red carpet

Stars from television, music, and more have begun arriving at London's O2 arena to make an appearance on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith made an incredible entrance at the Brit Awards as she posed on the red carpet in a stunning silver number.

Mo Gilligan has arrived ahead of the Brit Awards 2023 which he will be hosting. The stand-up comedian and TV presenter's gig this year is his second time hosting the awards show after making his Brits debut in 2022.

Mo Gilligan is hosting the awards tonight

Stormzy arrived looking extremely dapper ahead of the show. The artist is up for awards in major categories including Mastercard Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Stormzy is performing and hoping to win big

Maya Jama made a show-stopping entrance in a gorgeous strapless black gown that was adorned with shimmering gold details. She paired the look with stunning large gold earrings and a simple slicked-back bun.

Sam Smith looked brilliant in a daring black catsuit complete with inflated arms and legs. The multiple award-winning star will be taking to the stage to perform alongside Kim Petras.

Amelia Dimoldenberg brought patriotic chic to the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown that was adorned with a Union Jack. The social media star had her hair in loose waves.

Who is performing at the Brit Awards 2023?

Fans can look forward to some huge names appearing at this year's Brit Awards. Confirmed acts taking to the stage are: Harry Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy, Wet Leg, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Cat Burns and Lewis Capaldi.

Kim Petras is performing alongside Sam Smith

How can I watch the Brit Awards 2023?

The Brit Awards will be aired on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 11 February. The ceremony begins at 8.30 pm and will run until 10.45 pm.

Who are the nominees for the Brit Awards 2023?

The nominees for this year's Brit Awards are as follows…

Best Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

The 1975 are up for Best Band and Mastercard Album of the Year

Best International Artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Encanto cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Beyonce is up for International Artist of the Year

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo - WINNER

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

FLO are this year's Rising Star winners

Best Alternative/Rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Harry is performing on the night

Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

