All the best moments from the Brit Awards 2023 as they happen

Francesca Shillcock
The Brit Awards 2023 are back and Mo Gilligan is hosting once again. Find out the winners, performers and the biggest moments as they happen…
The Brit Awards 2023 are here and the biggest names in music are gathering at London's O2 Arena to find out which acts have bagged themselves a prestigious Brits trophy.
Comedian and TV presenter Mo Gilligan is back for his second time as the host of the show. As the evening's MC, Mo is set to welcome artists to the stage for some major performances, as well as provide witty commentary throughout the evening as the awards are handed out.
But it's not just Mo who fans can look forward to seeing on their screens as there have been some huge acts confirmed to put on a show. Viewers will be able to see Lizzo, Harry Styles, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi perform, to name just a few.
We'll be bringing you all the action throughout the evening including the winners, highlights and more. Before the show begins at 8 pm, check out the video below to see some of the best-dressed stars who have already walked the red carpet...
WATCH: Stars begin arriving for the Brit Awards 2023
Read on as the highlights are updated LIVE…
Stars begin arriving on the red carpet
Stars from television, music, and more have begun arriving at London's O2 arena to make an appearance on the red carpet ahead of the show.
MORE: 10 best dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2023: Maya Jama, Sam Smith, Harry Styles and more
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith made an incredible entrance at the Brit Awards as she posed on the red carpet in a stunning silver number.
Mo Gilligan has arrived ahead of the Brit Awards 2023 which he will be hosting. The stand-up comedian and TV presenter's gig this year is his second time hosting the awards show after making his Brits debut in 2022.
Mo Gilligan is hosting the awards tonight
Stormzy arrived looking extremely dapper ahead of the show. The artist is up for awards in major categories including Mastercard Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.
Stormzy is performing and hoping to win big
Maya Jama made a show-stopping entrance in a gorgeous strapless black gown that was adorned with shimmering gold details. She paired the look with stunning large gold earrings and a simple slicked-back bun.
MORE: Maya Jama and Stormzy's relationship timeline – get all the details
Sam Smith looked brilliant in a daring black catsuit complete with inflated arms and legs. The multiple award-winning star will be taking to the stage to perform alongside Kim Petras.
Amelia Dimoldenberg brought patriotic chic to the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown that was adorned with a Union Jack. The social media star had her hair in loose waves.
Who is performing at the Brit Awards 2023?
Fans can look forward to some huge names appearing at this year's Brit Awards. Confirmed acts taking to the stage are: Harry Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy, Wet Leg, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Cat Burns and Lewis Capaldi.
Kim Petras is performing alongside Sam Smith
How can I watch the Brit Awards 2023?
The Brit Awards will be aired on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 11 February. The ceremony begins at 8.30 pm and will run until 10.45 pm.
Who are the nominees for the Brit Awards 2023?
The nominees for this year's Brit Awards are as follows…
Best Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Song of the Year
Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
Cat Burns - Go
Dave - Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
LF System - Afraid to Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
The 1975 are up for Best Band and Mastercard Album of the Year
Best International Artist
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best International Group
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
International Song of the Year
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
Encanto cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow - First Class
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?
OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Beyonce is up for International Artist of the Year
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
Wet Leg
Rising Star
Flo - WINNER
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
FLO are this year's Rising Star winners
Best Alternative/Rock
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best Dance
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Harry is performing on the night
Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Pop / R&B
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.