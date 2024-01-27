Vicky McClure stuns in flowing veil and shoulder-baring dress for wedding photo with father-of-the-bride

Vicky McClure has only shared a handful of wedding photos since she secretly married Jonny Owen in Nottingham in August 2023, and very few of them show off her proud father.

The Line of Duty star rectified that on her dad's birthday, as she posted a heartfelt tribute to what she described as the "funniest man." Proving her point, the snap showed Vicky chuckling as she stood alongside the father-of-the-bride, who wore a smart blue suit with a white shirt and a paisley-patterned tie.

He added a buttonhole of wild white and pink flowers that matched the Trigger Point star's bouquet. Vicky looked radiant in an off-the-shoulder gown featuring a cowl neckline and caped sleeves that fell to the floor, while her thigh-split skirt wasn't visible. Her brunette hair was styled into soft curls with face-framing strands left loose, courtesy of Louis Byrne, and topped with a billowing veil.

Despite trying many different wedding dresses in the lead-up to her big day, luxury bridal wear designer Kate Halfpenny said Kate chose the first dress the actress tried on.

WATCH: Vicky McClure looks spellbinding for first dance

"The Okotan corset is draped in the most wonderful Italian silk crepe and I just knew that the corset and matching draped skirt with the high leg split would look incredible on her. It’s such a beautiful style that really shows off and celebrates your body," Kate Halfpenny told HELLO!.

"Vicky added the Peter cape to the look which we made bespoke to attach around the drapes of the arms, so the outfit all stayed off the shoulder. It was perfect!

© Getty Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen delayed their wedding until 2023

"The Peter cape is made from fine gauge spotty tulle and trimmed with the most exquisite embroidery. Then, all that was needed was a simple plain tulle veil and we decided on a length that was the same as the cape so they all lined up beautifully together."

Vicky later shared a video of her first dance with her father with music from Your Dementia Choir, which saw her remove her veil for a more relaxed evening look. Discussing details of Vicky's second bridal look for her reception, hairdresser Louis told us: "After the first dance the veil came out, the cape came off and the hair went up into a messy bun ready to dance the night away and we did!"

© Instagram The couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017

Vicky and Jonny got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017, telling Nottingham Post: "He popped the question over a cup of tea - we moved onto the bubbles by 8.30am."

While they had planned to tie the knot shortly afterwards, Vicky explained they didn't want to rush the planning process following the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening up to the Evening Standard, Vicky said: "It’s been chock-a-block [and] we don’t want to rush and feel like we are slotting it into a time period. We want time to plan – the amount of things you need to do is frightening."

