Young Royals season three: cast and plot explained

Young Royals returns with its third and final series! Picking up after THAT explosive season two finale, the latest instalment promises a "fun, passionate and messy" arc for Wilhelm and Simon, according to leads Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg.

Comprised of six episodes, fans can tune into the first five as we speak, but they'll have to wait another week for the grand finale, which airs on 18 March. Excited? Us too. From the plot to the cast, here's what you need to know about season three of Young Royals…

Young Royals – season three trailer

What is season three about?

Picking up in the aftermath of Wilhelm's speech, it looks like there are tough times ahead for our favourite couple. "Wilhelm's speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school's history," teases the synopsis.

© Netflix Season three explores the aftermath of Wilhelm's speech

"The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realizing that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?"

Echoing this sentiment, Edvin Ryding told Vogue Scandinavia: "A big theme throughout this last season is the public versus the private, what you're willing to share as a person in the spotlight." Asked about the show's ending, he added: "The last episode is really strong, but it wasn't what I expected."

Meet the cast

Reprising their roles, Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg lead the cast as star-crossed lovers, Prince Wilhelm and Simon. Speaking to Gay Times, Edvin admitted: "Part of me feels very sentimental over the fact that we're actually saying goodbye.

Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg are back as Wilhelm and Simon

"Shooting the last scenes were very tearful and emotional. But, on the other hand, it's such a privilege to know this is the last season and we're leaving these characters, individually, on a note that is filled with hope."

As for Omar, the 25-year-old actor is "excited to see everyone's reactions," especially after episode five. Speaking about Simon's arc in season three, he noted: "He is in love with Wilhelm and wants to be with Wilhelm, but is he willing to give up himself and lose himself just to be with him?

"Even his best friends tell him in the middle of the season, 'We're so scared for you to delete yourself. You still have to exist and be Simon even though you are with Wilhelm.'"

© Netflix Frida Argento returns as Sara Eriksson

Fans will also see the return of Frida Argento, as Sara Eriksson – aka Simon's extremely supportive and protective sister – in the remaining six episodes. Meanwhile, Malte Gårdinger will step into August Horn of Årnäs's shoes one last time.

Explaining that fans get to see a more pleasant side of August in season three, Malte credits Sara with this change. "She is the turning point embodied," he told Attitude. "She's his first look into life outside of this weird, twisted, hierarchy climbing. And he gets scared at first."

And last but not least, Nikita Uggla takes her final bow as Felice Ehrencrona, Wilhelm's childhood friend.

Why is Young Royals ending?

Young Royals remains one of Netflix's most streamed shows, so it might come as a surprise that it's ending after three seasons.

© Netflix For co-creator Lisa Ambjörn, Young Royals was always supposed to end after three seasons

Speaking to Gay Times in December 2022, head writer and co-creator Lisa Ambjörn revealed that the decision was made in line with her vision. "I've always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts, and because of the fans' dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one," she said.