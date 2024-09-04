Good Morning Britain has 'medic on standby' as Ed Balls is punched live on TV

Good Morning Britain took an unexpected turn on Wednesday. As boxer, Chris Eubank Jr. joined the team in the studio, Susanna Reid revealed that her colleague, Ed Balls had volunteered to be GMB's "presenter punchbag" in a special segment with Chris.

Susanna, 53, reassured fans that the show's medic was on standby and that Ed had been given a padded belt for his safety, but as Chris began punching, Susanna was notably nervous. "Oh my goodness! Go gentler," she remarked to the 34-year-old boxer.

Following the brief 'boxing match,' Ed, 57, admitted that he was struggling to read the news bulletin shortly after. "I can't speak very well at the moment," the broadcaster said between breaths. "It's almost as if you've just been punched and winded," jested Susanna. When the programme returned from a break, Ed appeared to have recovered himself.

© Shutterstock Ed Balls volunteered to be a "presenter punchbag" for Chris Eubank Jr.

Following the segment, fans took to X, formerly Twitter. "@edballs @ChrisEubankJr ahhh it's all good fun. Ed that was way too low! Chris why did you let him do that," replied one. "Can you see Ed Balls in a boxing ring? I can't. #GMB," noted a second.

It's been a busy week for presenting duo, Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, who recently returned from their summer break. Ahead of her first day back on Monday, mum-of-two Susanna revealed what she'd been up to.

Posting a carousel of snaps, the 53-year-old wrote: "HELLO SEPTEMBER! Back to your screens tomorrow (with @edballs) after an incredible summer - looking forward to seeing you all.

"1 & 2 Ibiza - my happy place with my boys (didn't bump into Angela Raver clubbing). 3 Saw amazing shows including @adriandunbar1 in @kissmekateuk. 4 & 5 Swiftie for a night with friends. 6 Precious time with Mum - and Dad too. 7 Read a stack of books - here are some, all recommended. 8 Returning tomorrow to OFFICIALLY the BEST NEWS PROGRAMME @GMB thanks to @nationalrealitytvawards."

While Susanna and Ed were reunited on Monday's episode, Good Morning Britain confirmed that there had been a shakeup on Tuesday. At the beginning of the show, Ranvir Singh, who stepped in for the host alongside Ed, explained the reason for Susanna's absence.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Susanna shares her three sons with her former partner Dominic Cotton

"A very good morning to you and of course you will be wondering where Susanna is this morning," began Ranvir. "Well one of her boys has been taken unwell overnight and so she needs to stay with him but we are here for you this morning."

Susanna is a proud mum to three sons, Sam, 22, Finn, 20, and Jack, 19, whom she shares with her ex-partner, journalist Dominic Cotton.