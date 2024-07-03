The Morning Show adds Oscar winner to cast amid big changes for season four

Jeremy Irons has joined the cast of The Morning Show. Signed on for series four, the Oscar winner will play Martin Levy, the father of Jennifer Aniston's character, Alex. Currently, little is known about his arc on the show, but if previous seasons are anything to go, we'd expect plenty of family drama.

© Getty Jeremy Irons has been cast as the father of Jennifer Aniston's character, Alex

Set to premiere in November 2024, The Morning Show will return with ten episodes. An official synopsis is yet to be revealed, although showrunner Charlotte Stoudt has teased what's to come.

Following Alex's plan to sabotage her former flame Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), and pitch a merger between UBA and rival network NBN, season four will trace the aftermath of that decision. As Alex steps into the driver's seat with help from Stella Bak (Greta Lee) and Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman), a dejected Paul and Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) will find themselves on the outside looking in.

According to Charlotte, the merger has allowed them to bring in new characters this season. "Everybody signed up; we'll see two years later how it's gone," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) will deal with the aftermath of the UBA and NBN merger this season

But for powerhouse Alex, the merger won't be easygoing. "Be careful what you fight for," the showrunner quipped. "Out of the frying pan and into the fire. No good deed goes unpunished!"

Executive producer Michael Ellenberg has also hinted at some existential stress for the character. "It's been lurking ever since the big boardroom scene with Alex in season one — where she says, 'You guys have done it long enough, it's time for us to have a chance.' This year is that chance," he explained.

"They're being handed the keys to the kingdom in a period where it's almost impossible to succeed, so it can end up being a step back for progress."

© Getty Images Marion Cotillard has also joined the cast

As well as newcomer Jeremy Irons, The Morning Show has also added Marion Cotillard to the cast. Credited as Celine Dumont, the character is described as an operator from a storied European family.

While there have been some new additions, this time around Julianna Margulies will be missing from the cast, although the door remains open for her character, Laura Peterson. The actress has yet to address the reasons behind her departure, but in the meantime, Julianna is expected to star in Left On Tenth – a new play by Delia Ephron – this fall.

© Apple TV+ Julianna Marguiles will not appear in season four

As for the current cast and crew of The Morning Show, production is slated to begin this month so we're waiting on a few behind-the-scenes photos from stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and more.