Hoda Kotb in tears live on air as Today co-stars surprise her with touching tribute

Hoda Kotb was brought to tears during Tuesday's edition of Today after her co-stars surprised her with a very special musical performance in celebration of the release of her new book, Hope Is A Rainbow.

Hoda's latest publication is inspired by her youngest daughter, Hope, four, who came into the journalist's life when she adopted her in 2019.

Reflecting on her decision to adopt Hope, Hoda said in a prerecorded video: "When I was thinking about having a second child, I dreamt about her and I prayed for her, I hoped for her, I could feel her. She was almost palpable before she was there."

© NBC Hoda Kotb's co-stars surprised her on Tuesday's show

"The name Hope was a lay up. Prayers and wishes and hopes are things that are meant to be. I was like, 'That's her name' and she's lived up to that name," she said.

"Hope delights in rainbows and whenever I say, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'A rainbow'.

"It appears before you, it's magical and that's the image that personifies her," added the 59-year-old.

Later on, Hoda's co-stars surprised her with a performance from the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, who gave a stunning rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from the 1939 film, The Wizard Of Oz.

Hoda with her daughters Haley and Hope

Introducing the musical group, Carson Daly said: "When we think about you, we think about music and how much you love it and we thought what better way to celebrate this moment and your book than with a very special performance from the Grammy-winning Brooklyn Youth Chorus."

Hoda was moved by the touching performance and began to tear up. Praising the group, she said: "I can't believe how good you are. I can't compose myself, it was so beautiful. No wonder you all won a Grammy!" Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb moved to tears after co-stars surprise her with musical performance

Hoda's new book, which is illustrated by Chloe Dominique, is described as "a lyrical celebration of hope in children and teaching the youngest readers how to reach for their dreams".

© NBC Hoda was brought to tears by the moving performance

Speaking about her daughter as the muse behind the novel, Hoda previously told TODAY.com: "My daughter Hope is so inspiring to me. She's a little child, but with a real kind of old spirit, an old soul. There's something about her in how she sees magic in everything."

As well as Hope, Hoda also shares seven-year-old Haley with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

Hoda co parents her daughters with ex Joel

The TV star previously up about co-parenting with Joel during an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2022. At the time, Hoda discussed the family's plans for the holidays and said: "We have a really nice situation set up.

"We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls."

The former couple were together for eight years and engaged for two before they announced their separation in early 2022.