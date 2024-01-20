Jennifer Hudson is 'seduced' by Common in first loved-up TV appearance since she confirmed serious relationship

Jennifer Hudson and Common put on an animated display during their first TV appearance together since she confirmed she was in a serious relationship.

The 42-year-old will be joined by her rumored boyfriend on The Jennifer Hudson Show on January 22 – but on Friday she teased his appearance and they looked besotted with each other.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer posted a short clip, which you can see below, of the couple smiling and gazing into each other's eyes.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson and Common enjoy flirty exchange in loved-up TV appearance

Set to Snoop Dogg's track, Sensual Seduction, neither of them could wipe the smiles from their faces as they ignored the people around them and only had eyes for each other.

In another clip released by the show, Common, 51, can be seen walking out onto the stage holding a beautiful large bouquet for Jennifer.

The couple – who were first linked in 2022 – has yet to publicly confirm their relationship, but they are doing little to dispel reports that they are dating.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Common greeted Jennifer with a beautiful bouquet

On Wednesday, they were seen sitting courtside together while watching the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena in LA.

They also took in a game on January 10 and again sat courtside as they watched the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers, also at the Crypto.com Arena.

© Getty Images The couple enjoyed courtside seats to watch the Lakers on January 17

Last November, Jennifer and Common were pictured holding hands as they made their way to the concert venue, Joe's Pub, in Manhattan.

Shortly after, the Dreamgirls actress admitted on CBS Mornings that she is "very happy" and in a serious relationship, although she did not name her beau.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common sat courtside for the LA Clippers and the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on January 10, 2024

Speaking to Gayle King, Jennifer was asked by the talk show host how she is feeling about her "very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless".

Unable to hide her glee, Jennifer responded: "I am very happy, yes, ma'am." The actress also indicated that she sees long-term potential with her new man.

"Boo'ed up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up... Definitely not an entanglement," she said. "That's for sure."

© Christopher Polk Jennifer Hudson and Common were first linked in 2022

Jennifer has addressed speculation about her and Common's relationship status in the past. Two months after they were first linked in July 2022, she played down the reports when quizzed by Entertainment Tonight.

"People create their narratives of it and it's like, OK, you know, how you feel," she said, adding: "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

The film Jennifer was referring to is their upcoming action-thriller Breathe. Directed by Stefon Bristol, it depicts a world in which air supply has become scarce, and Jennifer's character is in a fight to survive.

© Getty Images Jennifer has yet to confirm Common is her boyfriend

In August 2023, she appeared to be more forthcoming when asked about their romance again. "The rumors say a lot of things," she told TMZ. "He's a beautiful man, I will give you that."

Jennifer was previously in a relationship with ex-fiancé David Otunga for 10 years. They began dating in 2007 and got engaged a year later. In 2009, they welcomed their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., but they split eight years later.

© Getty Images Common and Jennifer have been pictured together on several occasions recently

Common is also a dad and is a father to his daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn. He shares her with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Jones, whom he split from in 2008.

He has a decorated dating past and was previously in a relationship with Erykah Badu, who Common called his "first love". He has also had relationships with actress Taraji P. Hensen and Serena Williams.

