Naomi Campbell shares extremely rare photo of her two children from star-studded wedding

Amid her adventures around the world as one of the industry's leading supermodels, Naomi Campbell will always find the time to dote over her two children.

The 53-year-old is a mother to a nearly three-year-old daughter, whose birth she announced as a surprise in May 2021, and a nearly one-year-old son, whose birth announcement was also a surprise in June 2023.

The supermodel keeps her kids out of the spotlight, rarely ever sharing photos of them and having removed their birth announcements from her social media as well.

However, over the weekend, she made an appearance at PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's star-studded wedding to Nada Kamani at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the Antibes.

She shared photos from the extravagant do on Instagram, and included a rare snap of her two children, all dressed up for the ceremony and held aloft in her arms.

Naomi obscured their faces with hearts, a red one for her daughter, who wore a yellow and white floral patterned dress with a matching clutch, and a blue one for her son, dressed in a full suit.

© Instagram Naomi and her children at the Kamani wedding

She posted many other photos from the ceremony and captioned it: "My chosen family! Would not want to be anywhere else than with you on this day , TO WITNESS THIS BEAUTIFUL UNION OF UNCONDITIONAL LOVE MR & MRS KAMANI, WE LOVE YOU!"

The catwalk icon rarely ever talks about her kids, but will occasionally open up about the impact of motherhood on her life. Last year, she spoke with Today Show anchor Sheinelle Jones about the joys of being a mother.

"What is it like?" Sheinelle asked, to which Naomi responded: "A lot of fun. I love it, it's a lot of fun. Each day is a surprise, you don't know what's going to happen, I don't know what my daughter's going to say."

She hilariously recounted to the NBC News anchor a specific incident involving her daughter and her bathroom habits, recalling that each time she'd have to go, she would look to her mom and say: "Mummy, privacy."

The star of The Super Models recalled reacting with a surprised "Huh?" She added: "I'd say 'Not to your momma, you can do with everybody else'. Don't know where she got it from, really, really don't."

© Instagram The star was one of many celebrities at the Kamani wedding in the Antibes

She has clarified in the past when asked about her daughter that she wasn't adopted and is "my child," although refused to share further details on who the father was and more of her maternal process.

Naomi also considered herself fortunate to be a working mom who can not only spend time with her kids, but share her worldly experiences with them and take them to the planet's most beautiful and luxurious locales.

© Instagram Naomi's daughter often travels around the world with her

"I love this job that has given me the opportunity to travel and see different parts of the world, meet different people and cultures," she told Today. "If I have this opportunity to share that with my kids, to travel, I will do so. I'm really blessed."