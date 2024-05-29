Blue Bloods boss shares heartwarming story of unexpected love story as show wraps up after 15 seasons

Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade has shared the details of an unexpected love story that took place across the show's 14 seasons.

As the hit CBS show comes to an end, with its final season airing this fall, Kevin has decided to post a "family album" on social media, writing: "As we wind down 14 years of Blue Bloods I'm going to attempt a family album before we all scatter and this family seems like a good place to start."

He then went on to reveal that Chris and Yvonne are the show's "first family", going on to share that they are the only couple – that he knows of – "who met as crew members with us, fell in love, got married, and started a family".

The picture showed the pair posing with their two young daughters, while the second snap showed one of their daughters wearing a Blue Bloods jacket which was designed "by our art and wardrobe departments to commemorate that blessed event".

Other pictures Kevin shared included the final picture with co-star Stacy Keach who played the Archbishop of New York in our fictional world "and was a vital and hugely entertaining component in our storytelling for years," and a snap of actress Vanessa Ray, who played Eddie Reagan, "just before addressing, inspiring, and cracking up hundreds of (real) female NYPD officers at the Police Academy".

© Kevin Wade Vanessa Ray plays Eddie Reagan in Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods has starred Tom Selleck, 79, as the patriarch of a family of New York cops, Frank Reagan, since the show's 2010 premiere and has seen it become one of the network's most consistent success stories in terms of both ratings and acclaim.

The series follows the Reagans family, who have a long history of work in law enforcement in New York City. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Department Police Commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is an NYPD detective, his youngest son, Jamie (Will Estes) is an NYPD sergeant, and his daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan )works as an assistant district attorney.

© Kevin Wade Blue Bloods cast with Stacy Keach

The hit CBS police procedural drama is coming to an end in Fall 2024 with its 15th season.

The cast have all been vocal against the decision to end the series, with Tom Selleck one one of the more outspoken critics of CBS' decision.

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!" he told CBS News.