Kris Jenner details devastating fertility struggles in new Kardashians episode

Kris Jenner practically invented the word ‘momager’, is credited with launching her children’s careers and presides over the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty with incredible business acumen.

Despite her girl-boss persona, her path to motherhood was anything but easy, as she revealed in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Sitting down with daughter Khloe’s best friend, actress Malika Haqq, Kris spoke about her own complicated fertility journey. She is, of course, the mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie, and grandmother to 14 kids.

“I know what it must feel like to want a sibling for your baby because I always had that feeling deep down in my heart and my soul,” she shared. “That’s why I had six kids!”

Kris continued, “I had a baby at 23, and then every couple of years, I had a baby for a while, then I got married and had two more. So that was always my passion.”

Khloe, a mother of two herself, added that Kris “was desperate for Kendall and Kylie”, who she had with her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner.

© Instagram Kris Jenner shares a throwback with her entire family, including kids Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie

“You tried so many times”, she said, turning to her mother. “She had so many miscarriages.” The heartbreaking admission comes after a conversation with her eldest daughter, Kourtney, in a 2022 episode, where Kris went into detail about her devastating miscarriage.

“I’ll tell you that I got pregnant in 1994 and had a miscarriage. My body entirely shut down. It stopped making anything”, she shared.

© Frazer Harrison Left to right: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

“I was moody and depressed, I was bloated, I didn’t feel well.” Luckily, her best friend, Nicole Brown Simpson, helped her through the aftermath, according to an interview with PEOPLE in 2016.

“Nicole really got me through that”, she said. “There were some really great precious moments we shared that you have when you spend your life with someone.”

© Lester Cohen Rob Kardashian with sisters Kim, Kourtney, Shelli Azoff, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner attend the 2011 Spirit Of Life Award

Famously, Nicole was the wife of football player and actor O.J. Simpson and was murdered alongside her friend Ron Goldman, leading to what some call the biggest trial of the 1990s. Kris’s husband at the time, lawyer Robert Kardashian, represented O.J. after he was accused of murder.

Nicole supported her friend by giving her all of her maternity clothes and encouraging her to start exercising again to help her have another baby.

“She got me running, and she told me, ‘I promise you’ll get pregnant’”.

© @krisjenner Instagram Kris Jenner loves her grandkids

Sadly, Nicole had already passed when Kris became pregnant with Kendall, but she made sure to wear the clothes she had given her to the trial, giving her a “crazy strength”.

The mother of six has come under fire in the past for pressuring her second youngest, Kendall, into having kids, as she is the only childless one of the Kardashian brood. When the supermodel was dating NBA player Devin Booker in 2022, Kendall and her mother discussed her stance on pregnancy on an episode of the show.

“I was just thinking maybe it’s time to, you know, have a baby”, Kris opened, and Kendall replied, “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

She later continued, “I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. Like, I’m still just enjoying life on my own, and I’m OK with that right now.”

Kris even called their family doctor to convince Kendall to think about motherhood, with the expert recommending that she freeze her eggs.