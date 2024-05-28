Nathan Fillion sends support to Jimmy Kimmel as son Billy undergoes open heart surgery

Jimmy Kimmel has shared an update with fans after his son Billy, 7, after he underwent his third open heart surgery. The younger, who was born with a congenital heart defect, was fitted with a new valve - and The Rookie star Nathan Fillion was one of the many people who reached out to wish him well!

Taking to Instagram, Jimmy, who shares two children with his wife Molly, wrote: “This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez gets emotional on Jimmy Kimmel

“Once again Billy’s doctors, led by the brilliant surgeon Vaughn Starnes, cardiologist Tim Casarez and the excellent, hard-working staff, doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners at CHLA, including, but certainly not limited to Misty, Ann, Sylvia, Dana, Caleigh, Nick, Bekah, Julie, Kenny, Caroline, Lisa, Stephanie, Ellize, Ivy, Pam and Carrie came through for us with immeasurable kindness and expertise.

Jimmy Kimmel's son, Billy, following surgery

He went on to explain that CHLS helps families regardless of their financial circumstances alongside donations from companies including Disney, adding: “Thank you Dr Paul Viviano - my family and I are so grateful to have you in our city and in our lives.

"Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby, thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent, thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7-year-old we know.”

© Disney/Raymond Liu Nathan shared his support

He concluded the post requesting that his fans donate to the charity via a link in his bio, adding: “Nothing matters more than taking care of each other. With love and gratitude, Jimmy.”

Nathan replied to the post, writing: “To a quick recovery, Billy. CHLA saved a friend of mine with heart issues when he was a wee lad, as well. Love those people over there.” His post received nearly 400 likes.

© Getty Images Jimmy and his son Billy

Jimmy went viral back in 2017 when he grew emotional discussing Billy’s condition on his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing that their nurse quickly realised that something was wrong with their newborn and saved his life.

© Instagram Billy was born with a congenital heart condition

Jimmy and Molly knew that the youngster would need three surgeries since he was a baby, with the chat show host telling the Hollywood Reporter: “We would like to get them over with and not have to think about it all the time, but it could definitely be worse.”