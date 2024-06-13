Tributes pour in as Law and Order star Tony Lo Bianco dies aged 87

Stage and screen actor Tony Lo Bianco has died. Famed for his roles in Law and Order, The French Connection and The Honeymoon Killers, the father-of-three enjoyed an illustrious career on Broadway too, appearing in the 1983 revival of A View from the Bridge.

© Getty A representative confirmed that Tony Lo Bianco had passed away at his horse farm in Maryland

"Tony Lo Bianco passed away last night at his horse farm in Maryland after a battle with prostate cancer," reads a statement shared by a representative. "His wife, Alyse, was by his side. Tony was 87 years old."

Following the news, tributes have poured in for the Hollywood star. "Farewell to one of the greats. Iconic actor and class act, Tony Lo Bianco. Rest in Peace dear friend," penned TV and radio personality Jim Masters.

Movie stars gone too soon

Meanwhile, Deana Martin – the daughter of legendary singer, Dean Martin – wrote: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend, coach, and teacher Tony Lo Bianco. Our hearts ache with his absence.

"He was a brilliant actor, director, and producer, leaving a lasting imprint on the world of entertainment. He adored his wife, Alyse, his family was his pride, and his patriotism for his country was unwavering. God must have needed another angel."

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1936, Tony started out as a Golden Gloves boxer and an all-star baseball player before embarking on a successful acting career.

Not only has he appeared in over 100 films, television programs, and stage performances, but he's also collaborated with Hollywood heavyweights, including Richard Gere, Clint Eastwood, Ray Stevenson and Demi Moore.

© Getty The actor starred as Salvatore Boca in The French Connection

Among his best-known film performances, Tony starred in The Honeymoon Killers (1970), The French Connection (1971), The Seven-Ups (1973), Bloodbrothers (1978) and The Juror (1996).

As for his television credits, Tony appeared in episodes of Police Story (1974-76), The Twilight Zone (1985), Murder, She Wrote (1991-94) and Walker, Texas Ranger (2001). Fans of the hit series, Law and Order, will also have spotted him in various episodes, in which he's played several different characters.

© Getty Tony with his wife Alyse

Among Tony's impressive list of accolades, the actor has bagged a New York Emmy Award, Obie Award and Outer Critics Circle Award. He was also nominated for a Tony Award, following his performance in A View from the Bridge.

The star was previously married to Dora Landey from 1964 to 1984, before tying the knot with Elizabeth Fitzpatrick from 2002 until 2008. Tony is survived by his wife of nine years, Alyse Best Muldoon, as well as his three daughters from his first marriage, and multiple grandchildren.