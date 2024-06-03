NCIS showrunner addresses potential crossover with Tony and Ziva spin-off

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will appear in the upcoming NCIS spin-off, Tony and Ziva, but is a crossover episode in the works? In a new interview with TV Line, co-showrunner Steve D. Binder was asked if the flagship show might tease or set up the new series.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images NCIS showrunner Steve D. Binder would "love" to set up Tony and Ziva in a crossover

"You know, that's been a long-running creative process, going through several incarnations of things…. Let's put it this way, I would love to," he replied. "I would love to do that, and I don't speak for Michael [Weatherly], but I have a feeling Michael would be up for anything like that. So, we're all for it."

"I'm absolutely open to any ideas anybody has," added Steve. "They are totally welcome to show them to me and see what we can come up with."

© CBS Photo Archive NCIS: Tony and Ziva will be filmed across Europe

Asked about Cote de Pablo's brief return to NCIS in series 17, not to mention Michael Weatherly's recent appearance in season 21, Steve acknowledged that these could be used as a "jumping off point," noting: "We might be able to do a little more than that."

While details about the Tony and Ziva spin-off are under wraps, Michael confirmed that filming will commence in Europe this summer.

Teasing the plot, Michael and Cote have also released a joint statement, telling fans: "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter."

In a teaser clip they shared, Cote gave further clues: "I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our lives very complicated, but somehow a little something about love."

© Getty Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will also reunite on a Spotify video podcast titled Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch

Alongside the upcoming spin-off, Michael and Cote will also team up in the podcast space. It was announced on May 28, that the TV stars will reunite for a Spotify video podcast titled Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, in which they will watch back and recap episodes of the show, with a few special guests.

Currently, the line-up includes Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Sasha Alexander, NCIS: Los Angeles' Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah, NCIS season 13 guest star Jon Cryer, and many more.

The first trailer for the series has been released, featuring a look at many of the guests mentioned above, plus Michael and Cote's banter with their former colleagues as they relive on-set hilarious takes, injuries, and many fond memories. The podcast will premiere on June 4.