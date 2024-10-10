NCIS star Michael Weatherly makes candid career confession

Michael Weatherly boasts a colourful career, with roles in Dark Angel, NCIS, Bull and Tony & Ziva. The actor, who grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, found his calling in the performing arts after deciding to drop out of Boston University.

In a bid to make ends meet, Michael began waiting tables in between auditions as well as busking on the subway. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the TV star revealed that there were certain films which sparked his passion.

Sharing a clip from the 1982 comedy-drama, My Favourite Year, Michael penned: "One of the scenes that made me want to be an actor. 'Of course, he's beneath us. He's an actor.' My Favorite Year – Rooftop scene."

Starring Peter O'Toole, Mark Linn-Baker, Jessica Harper, and Joseph Bologna, the movie bagged multiple award nominations and was later adapted into a 1992 Broadway musical of the same name.

© Getty Michael Weatherly is currently shooting NCIS: Tony & Ziva alongside Cote de Pablo in Budapest

In recent weeks, Michael has been posting significantly less on social media, no doubt a result of his busy filming schedule. Since July, the father-of-three has been shooting NCIS: Tony & Ziva in Budapest.

The series, which is expected to premiere in 2025, will consist of 10 episodes and fans can tune in via Paramount+.

The synopsis teases: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

Joining the cast of Tony & Ziva, it was recently announced that Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden and Oppenheimer's James D'Arcy had signed on. Julian will play Jonah, the Secretary General of Interpol, while James is billed as Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol.

Amita Suman (Shadow and Bone), Lara Rossi (The Watch), Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) and Terence Maynard (Coronation Street) will also appear.

© Getty Michael and Cote will appear at MIPCOM on Tuesday, October 22

While Michael and his co-lead Cote de Pablo are currently based in Hungary, the duo are expected to make a joint appearance at MIPCOM on Tuesday, October 22.

According to Deadline, Michael and Cote will join Paramount's Chief Content Licensing Officer during his Media Mastermind interview. The pair will jet to Cannes, marking their last high-profile appearance since June.

© Getty Michael and Cote with Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June

At the time, Cote and Michael were spotted reuniting with Brian Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival.