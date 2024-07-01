Bargain Hunt issues statement after show pulled in latest schedule shake-up

Bargain Hunt has been pulled from its usual slot on BBC One this week as part of the channel's latest scheduling shake-up.

The popular daytime show usually airs at 12.15 pm every weekday but has been taken off air to make way for the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon, as well as the general election results on Friday.

© BBC Christina Trevanion is a regular presenter of Bargain Hunt

In response to a viewer questioning why the show wasn't airing on Monday, the programme's official X page clarified that only one new episode will air on Thursday this week. "As we posted this morning, there are no #BBCBargainHunt episodes today until Wednesday because of @Wimbledon," the show's social media team penned. "There is a new episode on Thursday, then more tennis on Friday."

Thursday's episode takes place at the Detling Showground in Kent, where two teams compete to bag the best bargain.

© Helen Murray/BBC Bargain Hunt has been bumped for Wimbledon 2024 coverage

The synopsis reads: "Bargain Hunt pitches up at the Detling Showground in Kent. Stephanie Connell is with the reds, who face a military challenge, while John Cameron and the blues hunt for an item with a connection to music or drama. The rivalry leads to plenty of friendly competition around the fair and dishes up some drama at the auction!

"Charlie Ross visits nearby Lullingstone Castle, former site of the UK’s first silk farm, and learns about some unusual former residents."

For those unfamiliar with the show's format, it sees two teams of amateur collectors attempt to acquire the best bargains. They have one hour to buy antiques from shops or fairs to then sell them at auction for a profit.

Charlie Ross presents Thursday's episode of Bargain Hunt

Christina Trevanion is a regular face on the show alongside fellow presenters Caroline Hawley, Charlie Ross, Danny Sebastian, Eric Knowles, Natasha Raskin Sharp and Roo Irvine.

Bargain Hunt isn't the only BBC show to be pulled from the schedule due to Wimbledon and the ongoing Euro 2024 coverage.

EastEnders will only air on Wednesday and Thursday this week and has been moved to BBC Two from its usual home on BBC One. Meanwhile, The One Show, which is usually broadcast every night from 7pm, will not air at all this week.

© BBC The One Show will not air this week

At the end of Friday's show, host Alex Jones told viewers: "We're off next week to make way for Wimbledon but we will be back on Monday 8 July."