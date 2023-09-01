It's lucky ABC has so many talented hosts to stand-in as this week has seen a major shake-up on GMA.

On Wednesday, Robin Roberts announced it was her last show until after her upcoming wedding to Amber Laign, and the following day, she was absent, as was George Stephanopolous.

Michael Strahan has been away from the show filming $100,000 Pyramid in Los Angeles, meaning the anchor seats at the tail end of the week have been occupied by Rebecca Jarvis and GMA3: What You Need to Know, Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, instead.

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares candid BTS video of Michael Strahan on GMA

The co-stars became the permanent new anchors alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton earlier this year after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fired from their positions after their relationship was made public.

While Eva, DeMarco and Rebecca looked right at home on the early morning show, the three main hosts' noticeable absence sparked a reaction on social media as fans queried when they would be reunited on-air.

Of course, it's quite possible that the next time Robin, George and Michael reconnect will be at Robin's nuptials which are set to take place in September.

© Getty Images DeMarco and Eva are the hosts of GMA3

It's unlikely Michael will miss his good pals' big day, and although he has been busy on the west coast over the summer, he will do everything he can to jet to her side for the occasion.

When Michael received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January, Robin attended the special moment in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images The regular GMA hosts have been absent recently

Following the ceremony, the friends and co-hosts jetted back to New York to their spots on their morning show, and Robin was quick to give Michael another moment to shine.

"We are so proud, our own Michael Strahan!" she announced at the top of the morning: "He is no stranger to making history and did so with this once in a lifetime achievement."

The former NFL athlete's star marks the first to be dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category.

© Instagram/GMA Robin and Amber are tying the knot soon

She continued: "You have achieved so much in your career, and can I say it was humbling to be there, and to see the mosaic of people that you brought together.

Robin is one of the longest-running stars on the show along with George. They both marked 13 years of their partnership at the end of 2022. Michael, meanwhile, joined the show in 2016.

© Getty Images Michael has been absent for weeks filming his game show in Los Angeles

It's clear their chemistry and friendships are solid and while talking to PA, Robin clarified: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other."

That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.