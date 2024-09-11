Midsomer Murders star John Nettles reveals unexpected indulgence that costs 'a fair bit'

Midsomer Murders star John Nettles has an unexpected passion. The actor, who lived in Jersey for a decade, shared his 'biggest indulgence' in an interview with Mail Online. "Art. I spend a fair bit on it, but, luckily, the art I collect – by Jersey-based artist Edmund Blampied – is affordable," he admitted to the publication.

In 2011, John, 80, noted that he has over 100 pieces of art hanging in his home in Devon. "Jersey has produced very few artists, but Edmund Blampied did marvellous etchings and drypoints [engravings], mainly of island scenes," the TV star began.

"He was based in Jersey because he loved the light – you have a big sky, all that sea, and all the reflected colours. I have about 150 of his works hanging in my house. He paints horses wonderfully well."

It's hardly surprising that John has purchased paintings featuring horses, as he's hailed them as one of his favourite animals. "I sometimes think God made horses on the Monday when everything was fresh. They are the most beautiful creatures," he told The Telegraph in 2024.

Among John's extensive art collection, he's also the proud owner of pieces by Alan Cotton. "I have three of his versions of Hartland Bay in north Devon. When I asked him why he keeps painting the bay he said, 'I want to do it until I get it right,'" the star recalled.

John began building his art collection in Jersey, but since 2010 the actor and his wife, painter Cathryn Sealey, have been based in the village of Holsworthy. Residing in a 15th-century longhouse complete with a modern extension, the couple have plenty of land for their rescue horses, donkeys and dogs to roam around.

Following his world-famous stints in Bergerac and Midsomer Murders, John is now officially retired from acting, although he continues to work as a historian. Putting his love of art to good use, the 80-year-old is also the President of the South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts. In March 2024, he was on hand to open a special exhibition at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery.

Prior to his move to Devon, John and Cathryn sold their former home in the Midlands for £725,000. Putting the property on the market in 2010, fans got a glimpse of the converted farmhouse that he and Cathryn shared for 18 years. Named L'Aubade, John's previous residence was Grade II listed and situated in the Warwickshire hamlet of Ullington.