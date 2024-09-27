George Stephanopoulos leaves GMA colleagues tearful with very personal message

George Stephanopoulos was supported by his wife Ali Wentworth when he stepped out on Thursday night to attend the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame awards, in which he was inducted for his services in the industry.

The Good Morning America anchor took to the stage to give an emotional speech, where he thanked his wife for all her support and for giving him a "better life".

The speech left George's GMA colleagues feeling particularly emotional, with the official GMA Instagram page sharing an extract from it alongside several photos from the evening.

The caption read: "Pass the tissues! @gstephanopoulos had the sweetest things to say about his wife, @therealaliwentworth, while being inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame: 'She's made me a better broadcaster every day because she has given me a better life.'"

George has worked at ABC for 26 years and has been working as an anchor on GMA since 2009.

Broadcasting+Cable spoke with George and some people who worked closely with him behind-the-scenes about his journey to GMA and his love for journalism ahead of his induction.

He told the publication: "The interview I did with President [Joe] Biden [July 5, following his debate with former President Donald Trump] was probably the highest-stakes interview of my career."

He added that he had high hopes for his two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19, wanting them to do whatever makes them happy. "I just want them to follow their dreams," he said.

George has had a busy year, as alongside working on GMA, he has been busy promoting his latest book, Situation Room, which was a New York Times Bestseller just weeks after it was published in May.

The synopsis of George's book reads: "No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room. And yet, none is more shrouded in secrecy and mystery. Created under President Kennedy, the Sit Room has been the epicenter of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades.

"Time and again, the decisions made within the Sit Room complex affect the lives of every person on this planet. Detailing close calls made and disasters narrowly averted, THE SITUATION ROOM will take readers through dramatic turning points in a dozen presidential administrations."

George is no stranger to The White House, having worked as a former senior advisor to President Clinton.Until 2010, the star was living and working in Washington D.C., the very place he met his wife, whose mom Mabel 'Muffie' Cabot even served as social secretary to Nancy Reagan in the 1980s.

News of George's book was first released in November and in April, he held a star-studded book launch party in LA ahead of its due date, which was attended by the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.