Bake Off viewers are saying the same thing after contestant forced to pull out of show

The Great British Bake Off fans have called for a contestant to be replaced on the beloved Channel 4 baking show after Jeff was forced to pull out due to illness after just two episodes - while suggesting that the star could return to the show for 2025.

University lecturer Jeff struggled during his time in the Bake Off tent due to illness, admitting that he was feeling "woozy" during the technical challenge and leaving the show after telling his fellow bakers that he was "done".

Jeff wrote a sweet letter about the show on GBBO

Presenter Alison Hammond comforted the contestant, saying: "You tried man. You tried." In a letter shared on social media, Jeff spoke about his experience, writing: "The Bake Off has been an amazing and challenging experience of a lifetime.

"Although I was not able to continue for long I still had the pleasure of meeting all of the incredible bakers from series 15. What a wonderful group of people and they were also excellent bakers. The production team are the nicest, most hardworking people you will ever come across. They are so supportive and positive – All the very best always, Jeff with every good wish!"





Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss his exit, with one posting: "Hope he’s well, he will be missed. Sad he couldn’t continue - we hardly knew him! Maybe he could come back next year? Not his fault he was ill."

Another person added: "Really sad to see this. Jeff still wasn't feeling 100% there & has taken the decision to withdraw from the show. I'm sure you'll join me in wishing Jeff all the best & a speedy recovery. Hopefully he'll return with the other bakers for the final at the end of the series."

A third person posted: "I feel so bad for Jeff having to leave the series due to illness, I hope they let him come back next year."

Jeff hailed from the Bronx in New York, moving to the UK in 1979. According to the show, he learned how to bake from his great-grandmother and grandmother during his childhood, sparking a lifelong passion in baking.