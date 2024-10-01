Inside Kit Harington's family life with famous wife and rarely-seen children

Kit Harington is one of the men of the moment as he stars in Industry as green energy tycoon Henry Muck.

While Kit has a very notable on-screen presence with major roles in Game of Thrones and the How to Train Your Dragon series, the star has a very private life away from the cameras. Kit has been in a relationship with his Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie since 2011 with the couple walking down the aisle in 2018, going on to welcome two children.

WATCH: Tour the set of Game of Thrones

Here's everything you need to know about the star's family life…

Famous wife Rose Leslie

Kit and Rose first met in 2011 when they portrayed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on HBO hit Game of Thrones. Although the couple's on-screen romance had a tragic ending, the pair have been going strong ever since in real life.

However, in the initial stages of their courtship, the couple kept their relationship under wraps and only went public with their relationship five years after they first got together.

© Kevin Winter Kit and Rose initially kept their relationship out of the public eye

Years after in an interview with Esquire, the star revealed why they kept their budding romance out of the spotlight. "It's as much her relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us," he explained. "But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that."

Kit and Rose announced their relationship with a glamorous red-carpet appearance at the 2016 Olivier Awards.

© JUSTIN TALLIS The pair went public with their relationship in 2016

A month later, Kit opened up about falling for the actress, telling Italian Vogue: "The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love…"

A year after going official, Kit and Rose moved in together, with Kit saying of the experience: "I've moved in with my best friend, Rose. So, I'm very, very happy and it's going well."

© Samir Hussein The couple are fairly private

Keeping with their lowkey romance, the pair only confirmed their engagement in a classified advert in the Times. Under the 'Forthcoming Marriages' section, it read: "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

The happy couple married on 23 June 2018 at the Kirkton of Rayne church in Aberdeenshire.

© Mark Milan The happy couple married in 2018

While Game of Thrones no doubt transformed Kit's professional career, he has been candid about how he was able to meet Rose because of the show. "It gave me my future family and my life from here on in," he told press following the 2018 Emmy Awards. "That's the main thing it did for me, and it's changed it completely."

Children

A year after their wedding, Kit expressed his hopes that he would one day become a father, and in September 2020, it was confirmed that the pair were expecting their first child and they welcomed a baby boy in February 2021.

In February 2023, the private couple revealed that their second child was on the way and in July, Kit and Rose welcomed their baby girl; the couple have not publicly shared any photos or the names of their children.

© Edward Berthelot The pair are proud parents to two children

Speaking about fatherhood, Kit said: "They tell you but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like…every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together."

Despite Game of Thrones allowing Kit and Rose to meet, the actor was adamant that his children would never watch the show.

© Franziska Krug Kit is adamant his children will never watch Game of Thrones

He joked to E! News: "I absolutely guarantee you they'll probably never wanna see that show."