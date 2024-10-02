Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo teases relationship drama for 'Stellaride'

'Stellaride' have tough times ahead, according to Miranda Rae Mayo. With a new episode of Chicago Fire premiering on October 2nd, the actress has opened up about a major storyline between Stella Kidd, and Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) in season 13.

Speaking to TV Line, Miranda teased some tension between Stella and her brother-in-law, Damon, which naturally affects her relationship with her husband. In the upcoming instalment, newcomer Damon disobeys Stella's order during a call, which leaves her in "a really sticky situation".

© Getty Damon will cause tension between Stella and Kelly in season 13 episode 2

"It's a juicy episode, and I think [Severide] feels particularly between a rock and a hard place because it is important to him to be a mentor to Damon, especially since he was so neglected by Benny," Miranda noted.

"It looks like it may be just a misunderstanding or a miscommunication, so then to see how it all unfolds, that is where you really start to see things get complicated between Severide, Damon and Kidd."

© Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC There could be further challenges ahead after Stella admitted that she's not ready to have kids yet

Aside from Miranda's drama with her brother-in-law, the firefighter's relationship with her husband could be tested by another poignant storyline. Earlier in the series, fans watched as Stella told Kelly that she's not ready for children yet, which may become challenging for the couple.

"I know that that's something that Kelly's character has always wanted. So I think it is one of those things that has the potential to create major tension in their relationship, but so far, he's very understanding," Miranda remarked.

Back with a 13th instalment, Chicago Fire has introduced some exciting cast changes this time around. Among them, Jocelyn Hudon, who plays paramedic Lyla Novak, has been promoted to series regular.

© Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC Jocelyn Hudon has been promoted to series regular

Lyla was first introduced in season 12 as a freelancer before agreeing to join Violet (Hanako Greensmith) as an official member of the Firehouse 51 team.

On the flip side, season 13 has gone ahead without Rome Flynn, who was written out of the series earlier this year. To the surprise of viewers, his character decided to leave Firehouse 51 to get help for his prescription pill addiction in an episode that aired on March 27.

© Getty Rome Flynn was written out of series 12

Speaking about his departure in an interview with Variety, Rome said: "Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing."

Sharing his hopes for a potential comeback in the future, the actor added: "I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."