Jennifer Hudson switches networks for star-studded new role away from her show

Jennifer Hudson has not stood still all year, and she's set for another exciting few weeks at work coming up!

The Jennifer Hudson Show star will be joining NBC's The Voice alongside Sting, with both artists serving as mega mentors for season 26.

JHud will be joining regular voice coaches, Michael Buble, Reba McEntire to mentor the remaining artists ahead of the Knockouts, which kick start on Monday November 11. Sting, meanwhile, will join Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani.

Jennifer and Sting will both bring their years of experience to help guide the artists. The coaches will then choose the winner from their team to go onto the Playoffs, the very last round ahead of the Live Shows.

In what will be a tense TV moment, each coach will be tasked with saving and stealing a contestant. Jennifer - who hosts her very own chat show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, on CBS - is the perfect star to help mentor the aspiring singers.

© NBC Jennifer Hudson is returning to The Voice

The award-winning star is one of the few EGOT winners, having earned a Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Emmy award. She was also a coach herself on The Voice for season 13 and 15.

Her busy year has most recently seen her release her much-anticipated debut holiday album, The Gift of Love.

© NBC Universal Sting is also joining The Voice alongside JHud

It's been an exciting time for Jennifer in her personal life this year too, as in January, she confirmed her romance with Common, after months of speculation concerning their relationship.

Common has made more than one appearance on Jennifer's talk show this year, and during his most recent one, he made it clear he would like to marry her in the future.

© Warner Bros. TV Jennifer Hudson in The Jennifer Hudson Show studios

He was asked to clarify the comments he had made on The Breakfast Club in July, where he said "if I'm going to get married, it's to her," when talking about Jennifer.

After the 43-year-old asked Common what he meant by that, he responded: "You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person. "If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. You know what I'm saying? I was just being honest. Where do you stand on that?"

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer with her boyfriend Common

JHud replied: "You know what? My mother was right. I think if she had met you, she would've said, 'I don't know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me!'

"That's what she would say, and I would agree. I think [marriage] is a beautiful thing I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea."