Monty Don apologises to fans after being rushed to hospital

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has revealed that he was rushed to hospital last Friday in a health emergency.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the TV star uploaded a video in which he shared a health update, whilst also apologising for having to cancel several tour shows.

Addressing his fans alongside his beloved pet pooch, the horticulturist said: "I'm so sorry to have disappointed all those people who were going to come and see me in Exeter, Truro, Bath and Nottingham, but on Friday afternoon, I was rushed to A&E."

Monty, 69, continued: "I was kept in the hospital over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, had to have drips and all the rest of it." While the BBC star didn't disclose details about his illness, he reassured fans that he is recovering well.

Monty Don on Gardeners' World

"I came home last night and I'm feeling much better," he explained. "I'm going to spend the next few days quietly recuperating here at home. Hopefully by the weekend I'll be back to full fitness."

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with supportive messages. One sweetly commented: "You didn't disappoint us, more than anything we were worried about you. Rest up, and take good care," while a second penned: "Sending so much love and best wishes to you Monty. Feel better quickly please," and a third added: "Gosh, I'm sorry to hear this! Look after yourself and get lots of rest. I hope you're fully recovered very soon."

Monty lives at Longmeadow with his wife Sarah

Monty is currently on tour with his show An Audience with Monty Don, which kicked off on 1 November and is set to finish on 2 December. A description on his tour's website reads: "After a thrilling sellout tour in 2022 Monty is heading back out on tour where he will share tales from his career in gardening, detail his favourite gardens – both ancient and modern, and reveal how he fell in love with the natural world.

"Discover how he created his beautiful garden at Longmeadow, the gardening practices he considers to be the most useful and important, and the magical impact of the changing of the seasons on each part of the garden."

Monty and Sarah tied the knot in 1983

Monty lives at Longmeadow with his wife, Sarah. They purchased the property back in October 1991 and have been slowly transforming it into a rural haven.

When they bought their home, the house had no roof, no electricity, running water or sanitation. "It took 10 years to finish the initial building work," Monty told The English Home.

The property boasts 10 work rooms and studios, a sitting room and four bedrooms. Outdoors, the couple have created a mesmerising garden which includes numerous segmented areas such as the 'jewel' and 'paradise' garden.