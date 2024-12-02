Antiques Roadshow 'attic sale' item receives staggering valuation - and guest is thrilled

Antiques Roadshow fans were in for a treat on Sunday night after a guest arrived with a seemingly inexpensive item, only to be thrilled with its impressive valuation!

The episode was based at Cromford Mills in Derbyshire, where the guest was among many to come forward with exciting items for the experts to cast their eye on.

The guest was thrilled

In this case, Chris Yeo examined the guest's item, which was a miniature crown that was purchased in an attic sale at Chatsworth House back in 2010. The item was originally purchased as a Valentine's Day gift.

Chris was clearly captured by the pretty item, telling the crowd: "What it is, is a crown fit for a King, or perhaps even a Duke." He explained that the Victorian item was most likely to hold trinkets, and even had a hidden compartment.

He even admitted that he would have loved the piece himself, saying: "This is such a lovely thing—extremely good quality and something I’d be delighted to have in my own home.

The trinket is worth up to £1200

He eventually revealed that the attic sale item would fetch up to £1,200, to the guest's delight, saying: "I love it, I just love it. I think my husband will be really pleased. We’re both so intrigued to have learned more about its history."

Viewers love Antiques Roadshow for the surprise valuations of beautifully preserved tidbits from the past, and an episode last week left fans in surprise after a man's £9,000 music box purchase 20 years ago was confirmed to be worth up to £40,000 now.

The little bird was in perfect condition on the Antiques Roadshow

However, as is tradition with the show, the owner said that he would be keeping the precious item, saying: "Very good, thank you. It'll get passed through my family because they love it. It's not just the money, it's quite special to me."