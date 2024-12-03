WATCH: Donnie Wahlberg leaves Today hosts in disbelief with surprise revelation

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were in disbelief after learning a surprising fact about Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg during Monday's edition of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

The hosts were discussing the actor's recent admission that he swiped the iconic Reagan family dinner table from the set of the CBS show after filming ended earlier this year. The pair were amazed when they discovered that the New Kids On The Block star co-owns a chain of restaurants with his brothers Paul and Mark called Wahlburgers, which is where he plans to display the table.

Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Hoda and Jenna in disbelief over surprise Donnie Wahlberg revelation

Explaining Donnie's recent comments, which he made during an interview with People, Hoda said: "He took the Reagan family dinner table. He took the whole table. He said he's going to put it in one of his restaurants. He has restaurants called Wahlburgers."

Jenna was visibly shocked by the revelation. "No he does not," she said, asking: "Donnie Wahlberg has a restaurant called the Wahlburger?"

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were in disbelief during Monday's show

"Yes he does! His Wahlburger restaurants," confirmed Hoda.

Looking around the studio in disbelief, Jenna asked: "Does everybody know?" to which her co-star said: "I actually did not know. Everybody is nodding but not you, we didn't know."

Wahlburgers was co-founded by Donnie and his brothers, actor Mark and chef Paul, in 2011. The first restaurant in their casual dining chain was opened in their home state of Massachusetts.

© Getty Donnie Wahlberg co-owns Wahlburgers with his brothers Paul and Mark

In 2014, a documentary-style reality show called Wahlburgers gave fans insight into how Paul led the family into the restaurant business. After its release, more restaurants opened around the US and there are now over 50 locations.

In his interview with People, Donnie said: "I'll set it up where fans can sit at the table and take pictures. And then I'm going to raffle it probably for charity for the DEA, the Detectives Endowment Association, for the Widows and Children's Fund."

© CBS Entertainment Donnie Wahlberg stars in Blue Bloods

It comes as the final 14th season of Blue Bloods airs on CBS. The hit police series, which also stars Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan, was cancelled earlier this year.

Donnie's co-star Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, told HELLO! that she's open to a spin-off show but is still "grieving" its end.

"I don't want to spin off right now, this is very fresh for me and I'm still grieving because we all wanted to continue, this is not something any of us wanted," explained the star.

© Michael Parmelee/CBS The final season is airing on CBS

"We felt that there was so much more we could continue telling and sharing and creating, but I do think there are certain characters that could continue to have quite an amazing and interesting life beyond the world with the Reagans, and I think Abigail Baker is one of them. She's this woman of mystery and there's so much that we could just uncover and pull out of her."