Kelly Ripa wakes up to monumental discovery about husband Mark Consuelos - fans react

Kelly Ripa swooned over her husband Mark Consuelos' big new modeling campaign on Saturday morning.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark married in 1996

The Live! with Kelly and Mark talk show host took to Instagram to share her famous husband's new campaign with luxury American shoe label Stuart Weitzman.

The black and white campaign photo depicts Mark sat on the ground in his underpants while donning a pair of Stuart Weitzman leather low boots. The All My Children star flexed his toned physique and stared directly into the camera.

His doting wife captioned the post: "Dear diary, I woke up today to discover I married a model. These boots were made for fill in the blank @stuartweitzman."

The campaign comes after it was announced that the talk show host would be the first-ever Men's global ambassador for Stuart Weitzman.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many gushing over the actor's transition into modeling. One commented: "Wow! Great ad."

Another fan shared: "That’s what winning sexiest man alive’II getcha!."

Mark shared his delight at the news with a different promotional image on his Instagram. This photograph saw the television personality jump into the air while oozing style in black shorts, a leather jacket with wool detailing that lay open to bare his toned stature and a pair of leather lace up boots.

He captioned the post: "Honoured to be named @StuartWeitzman’s Men's global brand ambassador – major bucket list moment. Thank you, Stuart Weitzman, for the opportunity…and for my new boots!."

The co-hosts married in 1996 and reside in a luxurious $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where they raised their three kids – Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21. The couple have hosted Live! with Kelly and Mark together since 2023.

The television icons recently left the Live! studios to embark on a trip to California to film the show's episodes from The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa.

Despite their trip to the west coast, the pair have no plans on leaving the Big Apple permanently and recently shared they would be moving studios from the Upper West Side to SoHo, where they can indulge in a "fancy state-of-the-art studio".

© Getty Images The couple have co-hosted the show since 2023

However, there is no set date for the move. Discussing the change in location with her husband, Kelly said: "You and I went down to tour the new studios because apparently our show is finally moving to a new location."

"But that's not going to happen for some time, and I don't believe it's going to happen."