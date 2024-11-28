I'm A Celebrity fans very divided over winner as new favourite emerges

It's going to be a tough call to choose this year's I'm A Celebrity winner as a new fan-favourite has emerged.

While McFly star Danny Jones has been tipped to win for the last few days, Revered Richard Coles has quickly won the hearts of viewers.

© Yoshitaka Kono Reverend Richard Coles is a favourite among fans

Taking to social media, fans called for the pop star turned vicar to be crowned this year's King of the Jungle. One person penned: "Rev Richard has to be the nicest guy ever. He's my absolute fav and I want him to win!!!" while another shared a photo of Richard alongside the caption: "Serious contender to win, loved by everyone, gets on with chores without moaning & has smashed all trials/challenges he's had to do."

A third person penned: "Reverend Richard for the win for me, kind and unknowingly hilarious," while another said Richard had overtaken Danny as their favourite: "Could Richard become the fave to win now? Has he overtaken my first thought of Danny winning?"

© Yoshitaka Kono Danny Jones has been a favourite to win since the early days of the show

Other fans, however, were still set on Danny taking the crown, with one person writing: "Danny is my winner. I absolutely love him he just seems like such a lovely genuine guy," while another penned: "Absolutely love Danny Jones. Definitely my winner."

WATCH: Danny Jones shocked when a snake slithers into his shorts on I’m A Celebrity

It's safe to say this year's competition is tough as some fans are finding it hard to predict this year's champion. One viewer remarked: "I've never watched a year of Celeb that I couldn't pinpoint who will be in the final or even win, what a cracking year of contestants," while another added: "I genuinely can't call the winner this year, I like most of them enough that I'd be so happy to see them win."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock This year's competition is tough

While it's perhaps too early to predict this year's winner, it's safe to say the odds are in Danny's favourite. Not only is the musician instantly likeable, warm and funny but McFly stars have a good track history in reality competitions.

His bandmate Dougie Poynter was crowned King of the Jungle in 2011, which was the same year another bandmate Harry Judd won Strictly Come Dancing.

© Shutterstock Danny has a good chance of winning the show

While fellow McFly lead vocalist Tom Fletcher didn't win Strictly when he competed in the 19th series, his wife Giovanna Fletcher took home the jungle crown when she competed in the 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity. Plus, fellow boyband star Matt Willis, a member of Busted, won the 2006 series.