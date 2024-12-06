Craig Melvin's absence from Today explained after co-hosts alert viewers of his departure

Craig Melvin isn't ready to put his feet up for the holidays. The TV host was noticeably absent from Today this week with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie alerting viewers that he would be off for a couple of days.

While they didn't elaborate further than to reveal Craig was "on assignment," the star shared details himself on Friday.

Craig took to Instagram with snapshots of his whereabouts and it is a long way from Studio 1A in New York.

"Bonjour," he wrote alongside a series of riverside snapshots of himself. "I made it to Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. Tune in @todayshow."

Fans wished him "safe travels," and said they hoped to see him back on the plaza next week.

Others remarked on his exciting gig and commented: "Nice assignment," and, "lucky you."

Craig is a self confessed "news junkie," and looks just as at ease behind a news desk as he does in the field.

His multifaceted role on Today means he gets to report on breaking news and politics as well as lighthearted news.

© NBC/The Today Show Craig is taking over from Hoda

"I honestly believe that I have one of the best jobs in all of broadcast journalism," he told Serendipity. "It has not been lost on me that I am richly blessed professionally."

Of course, his busy career means he often spends time away from his family, including wife, Lindsay Czarniak and their two young children.

Craig with his wife and two children

But he received some quality advice from one of his Today co-hosts, when it comes to family time.

"Carson Daly told me that it’s about quality not quantity," he told the outlet. "If you can get to a place where you can accept the fact that you’re going to miss an occasional soccer match or dance recital, but decide that when you are there you are focused, put your phone away, laugh and dance and make lots of cool memories. If you can commit to that, then you won’t feel as crappy about the quantity."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Craig has the support of his Today co-stars

In January, Craig will take over Hoda Kotb's role on the first hour of Today.

His sports broadcaster wife could not contain her joy at the news and took to Instagram with a heartfelt message for her husband.

© Getty Images Hoda is leaving Today

"My heart is honestly bursting," she penned when the announcement was made," she wrote. "Craig Melvin - I am so proud of you and so beyond grateful for the man you are. I am crying because I am just so proud."

Hoda announced she was leaving her role in September, and her last day alongside Savannah will be on January 10.