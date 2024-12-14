Chris McCausland receives huge shock ahead of Strictly Come Dancing final

Chris McCausland has captured the hearts of the nation on Strictly Come Dancing, but the blind comedian faces a bittersweet final. His parents will not be in the audience to support him after his mother fell ill.

Chris, 47, is the first blind contestant in Strictly's history and a firm favourite to lift the glitterball trophy. However, his father John revealed that he and his wife Valerie, 69, will be cheering him on from home.

WATCH: Chris' amazing Couple’s Choice performance was critically acclaimed

Family setback

© Guy Levy Dianne and Chris dazled the judges at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom

Speaking from the family's home in Liverpool, John said: "We're very proud of him – he's done very well. Unfortunately, the wife's in bed with flu, so we're not able to go down and see him."

When asked if his son would win, John added: "You never know."

The news comes as Chris prepares to compete in Saturday's final alongside dance partner Dianne Buswell. The pair have dazzled viewers with their emotional routines throughout the series.

Emotional journey

© Guy Levy The TV star performing on Strictly this year

Last week, Chris and Dianne wowed the judges with their Viennese waltz to Nothing Else Matters by Metallica, scoring an impressive 36 out of 40. The performance earned them a spot in the final and left Chris overcome with emotion during the results show.

Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman, Chris admitted: "It's been emotional. It's been hard, it's been the scariest thing I've ever done. It's been knackering and I can barely talk."

Dianne praised Chris for his hard work and resilience, saying: "It's hard to crack this guy, he hides behind his comedy a lot."

Special performance

© Guy Levy Chris and Dianne's epic Cha Cha left fans in tears

For the final, Chris and Dianne will reprise their moving waltz to Liverpool anthem You'll Never Walk Alone. The routine holds a special place in Chris's heart, paying homage to his roots and his beloved city.

Chris will face stiff competition from his fellow finalists JB Gill, Sarah Hadland, and Tasha Ghouri. But his determination and humour have made him a fan favourite throughout the series.

Overcoming challenges

© Guy Levy Chris and Dianne scored 35 points with their "magical" routine

Chris turned to comedy after losing his sight in his early 20s due to retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a genetic condition that causes gradual vision loss. He described his experience to The Telegraph, saying: "Basically, I'd been going blind very slowly since I was born and so didn't even really notice it happening. Like the frog in the pan of boiling water."

Despite the challenges, Chris has built a successful career as a comedian and actor. He starred in the CBeebies series Me Too and has performed on Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You.

A moment to remember

© Guy Levy Dianne and Chris will be hot favourites for tonight's final

Saturday's final promises to be an unforgettable night for Chris and his fans. While his parents may not be there in person, their pride in his achievements is clear.

As Chris said earlier in the competition: "This has been the most terrifying, exhausting, and incredible experience of my life."

Whether he lifts the glitterball trophy or not, Chris has already made history on Strictly. His courage, humour, and talent have inspired millions, proving that anything is possible with determination and heart.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs later today at 6pm on BBC One.