Today's Dylan Dreyer's admission about home life leaves co-stars baffled

Dylan Dreyer left her Today Show co-stars totally impressed after making an admission about her home life on the NBC daytime show.

On December 27th's episode of the Third Hour, the anchors started the show by discussing the idea of treating weekends like vacation days, and Dylan admitted that she already does just that!

The mother-of-three explained: "I feel like I kind of do that. Weekends is when we make a big breakfast, there are sports and stuff but we will watch movies, we might do popcorn for dinner. They are very unscheduled."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside her beachside home

She then went on to confess: "I never do errands on the weekends." "Ever?!" Sheinelle Jones exclaimed, to which Dylan replied: "Never."

Craig Melvin expressed surprise too, asking Dylan: "So you get them done during the week?" Al Roker went on to reason, telling them all: "We are very fortunate with this schedule. We leave earlier in the day and people are still at work and we are able to get this done."

© NBC Dylan Dreyer baffled her Today Show co-stars as she made a confession about her weekends

Feeling inspired, Sheinelle said: "2025, let's get that done!"

The anchors are all currently enjoying a few days off from work, with the episode having been previously recorded ahead of Christmas.

© Getty Images Dylan with her Third Hour co-stars

It looked like Dylan and her family had a wonderful time on Christmas Day itself, with the doting mom taking to Instagram to share a number of snapshots from her family's celebrations.

These included some adorable pictures of her three young sons, Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty, three. She wrote alongside them: "Merry Christmas everyone!! Hope your day was filled with love and joy. Hard to top Christmas through kids’ eyes!"

© Instagram The NBC star had a lovely Christmas with her family

Dylan and the rest of the Today Show family also enjoyed a holiday party just before Christmas. The star shared photos of them all together at a bar in New York City, and wrote: "Happy Holidays from our little @todayshow family!! Hope you all have a wonderful time with those you love!!"

The anchors are gearing up for a big change on the program come January 10, when Hoda Kotb will mark her last day on the NBC show.

© Instagram Dylan is a doting mom to three young sons

Craig will be replacing the long-running anchor, working alongside Savannah Guthrie on the main show, as well as continuing his normal duties on the Third Hour.

Hoda announced her decision to leave Today on September 26 during an emotional live show. She explained that turning 60 this year was a huge factor behind her decision.

© NBC The Today Show is preparing for Hoda Kotb's departure

She said: "I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new."

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," she added. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."