The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman makes revelation about new series as she promises 'breathtaking' TV moment

The new series of the BBC's hit game show The Traitors is just around the corner – and host Claudia Winkleman has teased a breathtaking moment that left her and crew members shaking.

The reality show sees a group of strangers competing for a chance to £120,000. After arriving in the Scottish Highlands, the contestants face a series of mental and physical challenges as they build their prize pot. However, hidden among them are 'Traitors', who meet each night in secret to decide which of their fellow players, known as the 'Faithfuls', to banish from the castle. It's up to the 'Faithfuls' to "uncloak" the 'Traitors' in order to win the cash prize. If they don't, the remaining 'Traitors' will walk away with the money.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in a recent interview, Claudia teased the upcoming third series – and it sounds like fans are in for a treat!

"When people loved the first one we were amazed," said the 52-year-old of the first season's huge success. "I said to the BBC, 'Let's not do it again.' I think it's so chic just to do something once and do it well and then to say goodbye.

"The boss at the BBC literally came over and took my temperature and was like, 'We go again.'

© BBC / Studio Lambert Claudia Winkleman teased a 'breathtaking' moment in the new series

"But you can't take its success for granted. I'll twitch nervously until January 24, when the series ends," she continued.

Sharing an insight into what viewers can expect, Claudia said: "I can't wait for you to see it. There's something in it that takes my breath away.

© Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza/BBC The Traitors returns on 1 January

"Chairs are tipped over. When everybody's gone, the crew and I stand there and shake because we've just witnessed real emotion, real tension, a real release," she added.

So, what can fans expect from series three?

© Llara Plaza, BBC Claudia will welcome a group of new contestants to the Scottish Highlands

The new series premieres on Wednesday 1 January 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer and is set to air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. Episodes 1 and 2 will air at 8pm. From episode 3 onwards, the show will air at 9pm.

While details about the new season have been kept under wraps, we do know that Claudia will welcome a new group of strangers "to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000".

© Llara Plaza Contestants will compete for a huge cash prize

Fans can also expect the return of the show's official podcast, Uncloaked, which is hosted by stand-up comedian and presenter Ed Gamble. The podcast will be available directly after every episode of the main show on BBC Two and iPlayer and an extended version will be available on BBC Sounds.