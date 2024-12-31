The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman reveals why she changed her mind about hosting show after initially turning the role down

Claudia Winkleman has received wide acclaim for her hosting role on the BBC's award-winning reality show The Traitors, even picking up a TV BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance back in 2023. But did you know that the presenter initially turned down the role?

The 52-year-old, who also hosts Strictly Come Dancing, told The Midpoint podcast that she said no to the gig at first because she didn't want to spend three and a half weeks away from her family.

WATCH: Are you a fan of The Traitors?

"The Traitors is something I initially turned down because I didn't like leaving my bed or the kids and they were like 'would you go to Scotland for three and a half weeks?'" Claudia told host Gabby Logan.

Revealing what made her change her mind about the job, she continued: "And I was like 'I don't think so' and then I watched the Dutch version and I became so obsessed.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors

"I sent an email to Kate Phillips who offered me the job, who works at the BBC, saying 'I've booked a train, I want to do this more than anything' because it is a privilege to watch the psychology and gameplay up close."

Claudia lives in London with her film producer husband Kris Thykier, 52, whom she's been married to since 2000. The couple share three children: Jake, 21, Matilda, 18, and Arthur, 13.

© Getty Claudia and her husband Kris Thykier have been married since 2000

While Claudia likes to keep details about her children out of the spotlight, she has previously revealed that her family always come first.

When the presenter's eldest son was preparing to leave home for university three years ago, Claudia was prepared to drop out of hosting Strictly Come Dancing if the launch show clashed with his moving day.

© Mike Marsland, Getty The couple share three children

She told Radio 4's Woman’s Hour in 2021: "I phoned the boss of Strictly quite dramatically and said, through tears, 'Sarah I love you. I don't want to leave Strictly.

"Tess and I have agreed we will leave together when they're done with us, but if the first show is on 13th September, I'm out and you'll have to go with somebody else.' And there was a beat."

© Guy Levy / BBC Claudia Winkleman co-hosts Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly

Claudia added: "And Sarah said, 'Quite dramatic. We don't start that week.' It was a rite of passage, I had to go and hang up his posters. It's not because I love him more than other parents love their kids but this is something parents have to go through."

The Traitors returns to BBC One from Monday 1 January, 2025.