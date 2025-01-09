The Traitors' Kas speaks out after viewers criticise contestants for 'bullying'

The Traitors contestant Kasim has reassured viewers of the "unbreakable" friendships he's formed with his fellow contestants after being banished from the castle on Wednesday night.

Taking to social media, the doctor revealed the "excellent support" he's received off-camera. It comes after fans complained about the other contestants "bullying" Kas and leaving him out of discussions over suspicions of him being a Traitor.

Kasim was the latest Faithful to leave the game after receiving the most votes at the roundtable. Before the vote, the 33-year-old doctor admitted to feeling ostracised from the group. "I can't play the game, most people are avoiding me completely," he said, prompting newcomer Fozia to call out the other players. "That means people are making this personal then, and that's not nice," she said.

Kas revealed his strong friendships with other players

Fans criticised the other contestants on social media, with one person writing: "Kaz was undoubtedly bullied and shunned, banished as a faithful because he's a doctor," while another added: "My heart couldn't handle seeing Kaz being left out like that, I actually teared up. No one deserves to feel so isolated."

A third viewer remarked: "I loved Kaz so much!! What an absolute star and a class act. He didn't deserve to be treated that way in the castle and go out so soon!!"

However, Kas was quick to put fans' minds at rest and revealed the strong friendships he's formed with his fellow contestants.

"What an opportunity, and what amazing support you've all given me," he penned on Instagram, alongside a snap of him and fellow Faithful Joe. "But most of all, as a cast we were a family, together for weeks and made bonds that are unbreakable, and the support and love we have for each other is even greater."

He continued: "Joe and Jake may have led the charge against me in the game, but have been an excellent support in the real world and are some of the loveliest people I've met (and I've met a few!). Remember that all of us are people, and that we all act in different ways under stress."

Kas was voted off in the latest episode

Kas concluded: "TRAITORS FAMILY FOREVER!!"

Towards the end of Wednesday's episode, Kas left his fellow players in shock as he revealed himself as a Faithful.

The show continues on Thursday night

"It's been fantastic, and you are all fantastic people," he began, as he stood in front of the roundtable. "I know it's just a game. And Joe, who'd have thought you'd have caught me based on a twinkle in the eye.'

He then announced: "On the first round table I was selected to be a Faithful" before swiftly making his exit.

