The Traitors viewers make same prediction after Faithful 'blindsided' in shock banishment

The Traitors viewers have shared their predictions for Friday night's episode after a shock banishment in the latest instalment.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for episode five.

Tyler was the latest contestant to be banished at the roundtable after receiving votes from two of his closest friends in the castle, Leanne and Leon.

© BBC Tyler was banished in Thursday night's episode

Earlier in the night, Freddie had planted the seed of doubt about Tyler, suggesting that one member of his "clique", which also included Livi, was likely to be a Traitor. It's safe to say that Freddie's comment didn't go down well and ended up in a heated discussion between him and Livi.

"Freddie, no one's come to you with suspicions about us," she told him. "Maia came to us with a big suspicion and we have every right to have a suspicion about you now. Your point is random."

© BBC Things got heated between Livi and Freddie

Despite his defence, Freddie didn't manage to convince Livi, who voted for him at the roundtable. However, Leon and Leanne both voted for Tyler.

Leon explained: "I like everyone here and I don't think I'm part of any one clique or faction. That leads me on to something that hurts me to say but where my suspicions lie is with you, Tyler."

© BBC Leon shared his doubts about Tyler

He continued: "With the whole Freddie situation, that narrative has been key for you to push and push and push. If people are saying that me, you, Leanne and Livi are close, I trust these girls but what does make sense, is someone who is close in that circle to make sure that narrative is still pushed towards Freddie."

Despite Tyler saying that there was no evidence to suggest that he was a Traitor, Leon's argument swayed the votes of other contestants and resulted in Tyler's banishment.

© BBC Tyler couldn't convince the players of his innocence

However, the 29-year-old barber encouraged his fellow Faithfuls to "look at" Freddie and Leon when hunting for Traitors. He was then voted out and left the castle for good.

Taking to social media, fans reacted to the shock elimination. One person penned: "THE CLIQUE VOTING TYLER IS PURE TELEVISION and the clique made everyone vote for him. The backstabbing is huge," while another added: "Tyler getting blindsided by one of his own and then his other clique members joining in is pure television."

© BBC Fans think Freddie could be the next to go

A third person remarked: "Freddie causing chaos and making the clique all turn on their own and name-dropping Tyler. Tyler having no idea because of his 'clique' All hail King Freddie."

Others praised Traitor Minah for her gameplay, having been the one to suggest the idea of a clique to Freddie earlier on in the episode. One fan wrote: "Still laughing at Freddie not even knowing what clique means, just using it because puppet master Minah did. Yet not connecting her to any of it," while another added: "Okay but Minah is the true mastermind here because she put the word clique into Freddie's head and watched it all fall apart."

WATCH: Kas was banished after a heated roundtable

Sharing their predictions for Friday night's episode, viewers suggested that Freddie might be the next to go. "They're going to banish Tyler tonight then Freddie tomorrow and then have a complete meltdown when it’s still none of them," wrote one viewer, while another added: "Freddie is toast tomorrow."

A third fan penned: "If they banish Tyler as a faithful then it will draw attention back to Freddie for bringing him up."

The Traitors continues on Friday 10 January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.