Fans devastated as hit series removed from Netflix

Fans of a hit trilogy only have days to binge-watch a hugely popular series before it is taken from the streaming platform - and we can't believe it won't be available for our viewing pleasure!

It has been confirmed that the Bridget Jones trilogy, including Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones's Baby, will be removed from Netflix on Wednesday - so catch up with the popular three movies quickly!

This update has taken place shortly before the release of the fourth film in the franchise, Mad About the Boy, which follows Bridget as she takes on life as a single mother following the death of her husband Mark Darcy.

According to the trailer, the delightful Mr Darcy died four years before the events of the movie, which sees Bridget take on dating as a single mother of two children - eventually finding romance with a younger man, played by One Day star Leo Woodall.

Bridget Jones and Roxster in the new movie

Speaking about the character's death, Renee Zellweger told Empire: "It’s so peculiar because of the connection to this character I’ve come to love. I love him. I love this person that Colin plays when we get together again. And I was heartbroken. It was such a peculiar thing to be heartbroken that a fictional character is gone from your life.

"[But I’ve] gotten to know him since 2000. And of course, Colin, he’s an integral part of that experience, and to not share it with him... I won’t lie, I shed some tears. It’s just, I guess, like life. Part of the magic just disappears."

Mr. Walliker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Fans have been full of anticipation for the movie, with one writing: "I've been a HUGE fan of Bridget's since I was a little girl. I love all the movies. This is fantastic. I can't wait. A classic romcom franchise. Looks tear jerking, hilarious, heartfelt and romantic. My 2025 looks good so far." Another person added: "At last Bridget is back. Renée is going to own it once more and I love that her gang is back, including Miranda. And of course, the legend herself, Dame Emma Thompson."

Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones

A third person added: "A widow myself now....I don't know how many times I watched Bridget Jones Diary when I was single and even after I got married. Looking forward to this 4th Bridget Jones movie where she takes on life as a widow."

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released on February 14 2025