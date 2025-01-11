Netflix viewers 'can't stop watching' graphic new drama series

Netflix viewers "can't stop watching" the new Western drama American Primeval, which arrived on the streaming platform this week.

Penned by The Revenant's Mark L Smith, the six-parter is a dramatisation of the brutal conflicts between Native Americans, pioneers, Mormon soldiers, and the U.S. government during the Utah war in 1857.

The show boasts a star-studded cast led by Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), with director and executive producer Pete Berg at the helm.

Viewers heaped praise on the gripping series on social media, with many binge-watching all six episodes in one sitting.

One person penned: "I'm tired as HELL but can't stop watching #AmericanPrimeval," while another wrote: "#AmericanPrimeval offers an unforgettable experience, combining outstanding performances with a brutal, emotionally charged storyline. By the end, it's certain to leave your heart heavy. This is a must-watch western."

A third viewer drew comparisons between the new drama and smash hit shows such as Ozark and Lost, penning: "There are 2 kinds of shows: Those that are immediately forgotten or those that stay forever. Like Better Call Saul/BrBa, Ozark, LOST. This show #AmericanPrimeval is this show. You think life is rough now? Try living in the Utah territories in 1857. 4 [star emoji]. This show is fantastic!" while another agreed, adding: "This show is so brutally intense and so good - American west of the 1860's meets Squid Game #AmericanPrimeval."

Others hailed leading man Taylor's compelling performance, writing: "#AmericanPrimeval is an amazing show! Taylor Kitsch is a badass! It's gritty, violent, and awesome!"

For those yet to tune into the new show, the story takes place in the middle of the Utah War in 1857.

The synopsis continues: "American Primeval is a fictionalised dramatisation and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world," reads the official synopsis.

"The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter the lawless and brutal frontier."

Executive producer Berg found inspiration for the series back in 2020 after reading an article about the Utah War called 'Mountain Meadows Massacre'. "[It] was something that interested me, and I started doing a lot of research on it," he told Netflix.

After reaching out to writer Smith, he learned that the scribe had already written a pilot about pioneer Jim Bridger, who features as a young boy in The Revenant. "I knew I wanted to explore it more, and this gave me the opportunity," said the writer.

American Primeval is available to stream on Netflix.