James Norton reveals the physical change he underwent for role in ITV thriller Playing Nice

James Norton plays journalist turned full-time dad Pete in ITV's new thriller Playing Nice – and the Happy Valley actor underwent a subtle change to his appearance in dedication to the role.

Based on J.P. Delaney's novel of the same name, the four-parter follows two couples who are faced with a terrifying dilemma after learning that their toddlers were swapped at birth.

WATCH: James Norton stars in Playing Nice

Chatting with HELLO! about his performance, James described his character as a "Cornish, every man" and felt compelled to pierce his ear to get into character.

© ITV James Norton stars as Pete Riley in Playing Nice

"It's funny that the small decisions you make feel very significant, like getting my ear pierced. So I got my ear pierced for the job," explained James. "I had my ear pierced up here when I was 18 and thought Pete has to have a piercing. It feels immediately obvious that he's got this little, crappy piece of silver. As soon as I did that, it was a tiny and yet really huge, significant step."

© ITV The actor pierced his ear for the role

"It's like when you put on a pair of shoes as a character, and you suddenly find yourself walking in a different way," continued the 39-year-old. "Lots of actors start rehearsals for plays in shoes they're going to wear because they feel like the physicality is very dependent on shoes. For me, the earring was very much part of it, it kind of grew this man."

When asked what inspired his portrayal, James revealed: "Cornwall has been a big part of it. And when we decided to take the book out of London and put it here, that's when I started to become really excited about Pete."

© ITV The series follows two couples who learn their toddlers were swapped at birth

"There's a Cornish energy, and I've seen it in friends of mine, the West Country Cornwall energy, there's a capacity for joy down here. People are very in touch with the natural world and the sea is obviously very present in their lives. I had a couple of friends who are actors, who I probably shouldn't mention, they became a sort of leaping off point for me, because they really encapsulated that kind of energy, whatever that kind of ineffable thing is that defines a Cornish soul. I could see it in these friends of mine and I really wanted to try and capture it," he continued.

Set against the sweeping Cornish landscape, the compelling thriller follows two couples who discover that their toddlers were switched at birth in hospital and now face a horrifying decision: do they keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child?

© Joss Barratt Playing Nice is available on ITVX

The synopsis continues: "Living a waking nightmare, Pete and Maddie (Niamh Algar) are jettisoned into the world of the other couple; Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay). At first it seems all four are agreed on a solution, but it soon becomes clear that hidden motives are at play. How far can each couple trust the real parents of their child – or even each other? As Pete and Maddie are stretched to breaking point, they realise they will stop at nothing to keep their family together."

Playing Nice is available on ITVX.