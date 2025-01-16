Grantchester fans 'cry their eyes out' as Tom Brittney leaves show

Grantchester fans were devastated following Wednesday night's episode after Geordie and Will parted ways when the vicar left the town to start a new job.

In the episode, Geordie appears to be indifferent to Will's new that he was moving somewhere new, and doesn't even show up to bid farewell, leaving Will to track him down, with the pair sharing an emotional exchange.

WATCH: Robson Green opens up about future on Grantchester

Geordie tells him: "Meeting you has been a godsend. You're a godsend Will. You saved me, you have. When I struggled, when I was down, you saved me. And I'm so grateful. I am so goddamn grateful. You have my blessing, is all I'm trying to say. Whatever you want to do with your life, you have my blessing. I love you."

He added that Will made him proud "every day", calling him son.

© JF Tom Brittney left the show in Grantchester

Fans took to X to discuss, with one person writing: "Will and Geordie's friendship is beautiful. And watching Will leave is the heartbreaking evening. I was completely not ready for. #Grantchester," while another posted: "Still sobbing… Knew it would be hard to say goodbye but not that hard #Grantchester."

A third person added: "I didn't want to. I hoped I wouldn't. But in the end I had to. Cried my eyes out at the end of this episode of #Grantchester. Farewell to #WillDavenport."

© JF What did you think of the episode?

Others were full of praise for Robson Green's acting prowess, with one posting: "Robson Green is such a phenomenal actor. Makes you feel everything. Somewhat underrated nowadays he can blow you away with his emotions and facial expressions #Grantchester," while another wrote: "Robson Green is absolutely fantastic, especially in episodes like this. I hope he never, ever leaves."

Tom opened up about the difficult decision to leave the show, telling Radio Times: "I’ve spent five or six years – and the happiest years of my career so far – doing Grantchester and playing a character which just has so much depth and complexity. It was just a happy place.

"But I think all good things have to come to an end, and it just felt like the right time to put a full stop, let's say, on Will's story and see where they took the story without him. Will had such a passionate and fiery start, and I think you saw him go through everything and come to a reasonably happy ending, as sad as it was to leave. But I think he left in peace, and that felt like a good place to end it."

© JF Robson Green as Geordie Keating in Grantchester

He is set to be replaced by Rishi Nair, who will play Reverend Alphy Kotteram. Creator Daisy Coulam was full of praise for the new cast member, saying: "We've been very lucky on this show that we did it once with James Norton, then with Tom, and sometimes I think there's like some kind of godly intervention in this show, because we hit gold the third time as well. So we were very lucky, even from the audition you guys hit it off."